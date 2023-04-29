Catering and work, a 5-year plan to recruit staff

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

“There is a lack of pizza makers, there are many who have decided to change jobs, including being drivers for Amazon”. Maurizio Filoramo, president of Fipe Syracuse, said it in the last episode of the show On the streets of Syracuse,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Catering and work, a 5-year plan to recruit personnel appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».