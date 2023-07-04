Cats with flu, 16 cases in Poland: the strain of the virus identified, the methods of contagion to be clarified

On 20 June the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland he had expressed himself on some news circulating on social networks regarding cases of gatti pets infected with bird flu, stating that there was no evidence or laboratory results that could confirm that the symptoms observed in the animals were attributable to the virus. A few days later, however, the institution confirmed that 9 of the 11 cats tested were positive just ad H5N1.

Meanwhile i contagion I am gone up a 16e the National Veterinary Research Institute announced that the stump of the circulating H5N1 virus is the one most frequently found in the birds in the country, named CH. However, it remains uncertain source of infection: the joint global network World Health Organization e Fao dealing with animal influences (Network of Expertise on Animal Influenza – OFFLU) in recent days had excluding “and direct role of birds infected wild animals”, in consideration of the fact that “not all suspected cases had access to the outside”.

The Polish National Veterinary Research Institute has clarified that all viruses analyzed are closely related among them: “This indicates that the H5N1 feline avian influenza viruses analyzed so far come from a single unidentified source, related to H5N1 viruses circulating in the wild birds in the last few weeks in Poland. Molecular analysis indicates the presence of mutations That improve the adaptation of the virus to mammals”the Institute added in a statement.

At the moment it is not clear whether there has been transmission of the virus from cat to cat or through other pets, but what is more worrying than the number of infections is the extension and geographical distribution of the same: all the cases found in fact come from six different citieseven a lot distant from each other (Gdańsk, Gdynia, Pruszcz, Bydgoszcz and Pozna and Lublin).

While waiting for greater knowledge on the processes of infection, the health authorities have released a series of directions, including that of keeping animals indoors and avoiding contact between cats and other wild animals as well as with shoes worn outside the home; administer only food that comes from known sources and obviously wash your hands thoroughly after contact with animals.

