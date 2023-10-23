Catupecu Machu reschedules its dates in Spain again

Catupecu Machu is one of the bands rock emblem of Argentinaformed in 1994 in Villa Luro (City of Buenos Aires) and recognized for giving birth to great hits such as “A Veces Vuelvo” or “Magia Veneno”. After seven years without stepping foot in Europe, they return this fall to play live again after rescheduling the concerts they had planned for May of this year.

The group formed by the brothers Ruiz Diaz (Gabriel and Fernando) have confirmed that they will finally land on the old continent in February of next year for the shows scheduled in Germany, Spain and Ireland. In our country we can see them in Valencia (February 22, Rock City), Madrid (February 23, Sala Copérnico) and Barcelona (February 28, Sala Apolo).

Of all the members, Fernando Ruiz Diaz He is the only original member left standing after his brother Gabriel passed away in 2021. Along with bassist Charlie Noguera and the drummers April Sosa y Julian Gondell, Catupecu Machu wanted to pay tribute to him with this more than expected return. Tickets to concerts in Spain can be purchased through this link.

