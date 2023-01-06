There is no peace for the Armenians in the Caucasus. The self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic is isolated, on the verge of a serious humanitarian crisis. Since December 12, Azerbaijan has closed the Lachin corridor, the only access route to Armenia (and to the world), a road on which all supplies of essential goods transited, 400 tons of goods a day. Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, has also cut off gas and drinking water supplies. For the 120,000 inhabitants of Karabakh – renamed Artsakh since 2017 – overcoming the winter will be difficult, perhaps a miracle will be needed. Because food is starting to run out, hospitals are running out of medicines, schools and public offices are closed and there is no heating. Impossible to escape because the civilians – almost half are elderly and children – are literally stuck, trapped. What is taking place is only the latest act of the conflict unleashed over thirty years ago by Azerbaijan for the possession of a land whose Armenian and Christian roots are authentic, deep, ineradicable. In 2020 one of the toughest clashes ever, the 44-day war: the Azeris flanked by Turkey – Ankara supplied drones and jihadist mercenaries enlisted in Syria – left no way out for the weak and unprepared defenses of Nagorno Karabakh. There were over seven thousand dead and one hundred thousand displaced, victims who lengthened the dramatic accounts of the conflict bringing it to almost forty thousand fallen and more than a million refugees. The ceasefire agreement signed on 9 November 2020 by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan provided for, in addition to new and painful territorial concessions to Baku, the deployment of a Russian contingent to protect Karabakh, now reduced to a third of its previous borders . For almost a month Azerbaijan, breaking that pact, has been holding the peaceful Armenian enclave hostage in order to complete its occupation, according to many observers.

Caucasus, Republic of Artsakh under siege. The appeal of the Armenians: “It is ethnic cleansing, the world should stop Azerbaijan” TEXTS AND PHOTOS BY ROBERTO TRAVAN 02 January 2023



RISK OF ETHNIC CLEANING. “The Azeris are violating all the international laws created to protect civilians in war zones” denounce the Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Karabakh. According to the information gathered in their latest report, the environmental protests that have been preventing transit through Lachin for weeks are actually “staged by activists belonging to organizations financed by the Azerbaijan government or directly attributable to foundations of President Aliyev’s family”. In short, provocateurs, including “many members of the Azeri special security services and sympathizers of the Gray Wolves, a terrorist formation of the Turkish far right”. And it would not be an isolated fact, but “a real strategy to cause the flight of the Armenian population and the depopulation of the country”. The dossier documents “the attacks on civilian infrastructure, the systematic interruption of gas pipelines and aqueducts, the raids on peaceful villages to bring agriculture and the economy to their knees, the propaganda and disinformation campaigns to terrorize the inhabitants”. Finally, the dramatic alarm: “An authentic ethnic cleansing is underway, the world must intervene.”

THE AMBIGUITIES OF RUSSIA. Not even the Russian interposition force has so far managed to break the isolation of the Armenian enclave. “She did nothing to prevent the blockade, she was an accomplice of the Azeris and the Turks” firmly accuses Karen Ohanjanyan, activist and founder of the local Helsinki 92 Committee, a non-governmental organization for human rights. “Moscow turned away, even betraying the security treaty with Yerevan and some countries of the former Soviet Union: why didn’t it intervene when Azerbaijan repeatedly attacked Armenia in the last two years?” Ohanjanyan asks from his office in Stepanakert, the capital of the de facto republic. The new premier of Nagorno Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known Russian philanthropist and oligarch (with Armenian citizenship) whose excellent relations with the Kremlin entourage are equally known, hopes to get more attention from Putin. “Azerbaijan is not interested in offering any protection to our people,” he declared bluntly. The response received by the Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov was laconic: «I am worried about the interruption of the only road between separatist Karabakh and Armenia. And I hope the talks between the two sides continue». The link between Moscow and Yerevan is certainly opaque. Because Russia – since 1995 in Armenia with a substantial military garrison – has always been one of Azerbaijan’s main arms suppliers, in short, the enemy. And until March 2023 it will also supply Baku with a billion cubic meters of gas, a resource that is abundant in Azerbaijan as its main source of wealth. But it now has great need to fulfill the greater supplies promised to Europe, with all due respect to the sanctions on Moscow for having invaded Ukraine.

THE APPEAL TO THE WORLD. Armenia’s hands are tied after the 2020 defeat. And its premier Nikol Pashinyan knows perfectly well that he is at an impasse. He is primarily immobilized by the cumbersome Russian ally which, militarily bogged down on Ukrainian soil, certainly won’t help him to avoid a new front in the Caucasus; intimidated by Erdogan’s Armenian Turkey intent on completing the genocide begun a century ago by the Ottoman Empire, a massacre that engulfed a million and a half Armenians; attacked in the field by Aliyev’s Azerbaijan, a family in power for over thirty years, untouchable for its fat business with gas-hungry Europe; weakened by popular protests in which the malaise of the military and diplomatic debacle winds, of course, but no less by the weight of the social and economic crisis into which the country has been plunged for some time. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh clearly warned the international community: “The absence of an adequate reaction to the Azerbaijani aggression could cause new tragic developments”. The UN Security Council discussed it on 20 December. And the next day – after the death of a man left without treatment due to blocked borders – the European Court of Human Rights ordered Azerbaijan to allow the evacuation of the most serious patients, allowing the International Red Cross to rescue a newborn and deliver a humanitarian aid convoy. But on Christmas Day it was the whole of Karabakh that took to the streets to appeal to the world. There were almost eighty thousand of them, they marched peacefully to Stepanakert demanding the lifting of the siege that is inexorably suffocating them day after day. “We are our mountains!” they shouted, chanting the name of the monument at the entrance to the capital that has become the symbol of this proud and courageous people. Rugged mountains, steeped in history, memory and pain: the Caucasus of Armenians who once again beg for help.