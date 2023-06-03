Caught a woman in bed with her father | Info

A man caught his wife in an intimate relationship with the father on the “baby monitor”.

Source: Twitter/@nypost

Declan Fuller, a 22-year-old Welshman, claims he caught his wife having an intimate relationship with her father on a ‘baby monitor’, after which he decided to divorce. Declan was married to Stefani (22), with whom he has a two-year-old daughter, Villov. Last September, the couple allowed Declan’s father, Darren, 44, to move into their home in the UK, where the alleged affair took place.

This Welshman claims he was at work the day his wife cheated on him and decided to check his daughter’s “baby monitor” on his cell phone. You can hear how on the video Stefani goes to the bedroom with her father-in-law to indulge in an afternoon of fun. He says that it completely freaked him out and he could hardly contain his anger.

“It’s sick, it’s not normal, how could my father do this to me. If I hadn’t wised up, I don’t know what I would have done to my father?” asked a distraught Declan. When confronted with incriminating evidence, Stephanie and Darren denied doing anything wrong. Instead, they claimed they were simply in the bedroom watching “The Simpsons” together.

Declan did not believe this explanation and immediately broke up with his wife, and she immediately started a romance with her ex-father-in-law. “I didn’t cheat on Declan. Darren and I got together a week after Declan dumped me,” Stephanie claimed. In a stunning twist, Stefani is now pregnant with twins, fathered by her ex-father-in-law.

“I feel sorry for those kids, they’re coming into a very broken family. I feel betrayed, but I’m better off without the two of them,” said Declan.



Caught the father with his wife Izvor: Youtube/Go Top News | AU, NZ

