caught the gang that robbed the houses of Romans on vacation

It was the residents of the building who called for help when they noticed strange movements between the condominium garden and one of the balconies. A few moments later, they heard…

It was the residents of the building who called for help when they noticed strange movements between the condominium garden and one of the balconies. Moments later, suspicious noises were heard in the first floor apartments. Thus the alarm was raised for a gang of thieves who went into action on Thursday evening around 11pm trigory, in the southern quadrant of the capital. And in fact when the steering wheel of the police arrived in via dell’Elzeviro, immediately intercepted the bandits: three men, dressed in dark clothes and with distorted faces, who descended from the building and the foot chase started. One of the officers grabbed his ordinance weapon and fired two shots into the air for intimidation purposes. However, two bandits managed to reach the car used for the hit. In another attempt to stop them, the policeman fired two more shots in the air but the car had now left at full speed towards the Gra. However, the agents reached the third accomplice who, as soon as he was reached, reacted by still trying to escape. But it was already too late: the police stopped him and handcuffed him.

During the search they found the loot in the pockets: money, gold and jewels that had just been stolen in one of the apartments burgled in via dell’Elzeviro.

Rome, they mistake him for a thief, the police enter his house and shoot him: the 32-year-old owner has a reserved prognosis

THE STOP

One ended up in handcuffs 35-year-old foreigner of Albanian origin, with various precedents and who will now have to answer for aggravated theft in competition, resistance, violence and injuries. An ambulance was also needed on the spot: the doctors rescued the policeman who was injured in the scuffle and who was transported to the emergency room of the Cristo Re hospital where he was treated and discharged with a ten-day prognosis. While investigations are still underway to trace the identity of the two fugitives. Investigators proceeded with the seizure of video surveillance images of the quadrant targeted by the battery of thieves. The agents who intervened on the spot also collected important details on the car used by the bandits to escape.

The investigators suspect that it is the gang of thieves who have already carried out a series of thefts in the area in recent days.

THE ALARM

“The road is isolated and during the holidays we feel even more exposed. That’s why we pay close attention to everything that happens, especially in the evening, in the neighborhood. Often it is not enough, many of us have been robbed». Robert Happy it is one of the residents of via dell’Elzeviro who raised the alarm: «We keep in touch with the chats between neighbors – he says – my home is a hundred meters away from the last target. But I heard everything, even the shots. A scene from the Far West: when I saw the thief reacting to the policeman I feared the worst. Now let’s hope they find the other two as well.”

The day after the theft the tension is very high and there is still a lot of fear: «The fear» explains Laura Catitti, another resident: «It is of being the next victim. Like everyone, I installed railings and perimeter cameras. But as we saw last night, these bandits will stop at nothing. Now that so many have left for the holidays, I feel even more isolated because nobody passes along the road after eight in the evening. But – explains Mrs. Laura – we all stay in touch via whatsapp. Between neighbours, we try to help each other out, because we really feel left to ourselves».

