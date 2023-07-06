Cause of death of De Niro’s grandson | Fun

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was an actor and the son of Robert’s eldest daughter, he was only 19 years old, and he died on July 2 of this year.

As his mother claims Drina De Niroyoung Leandro died after taking fentanyl overdose, writes the Daily Mail. She announced the sad news about her son’s death on Instagram, where she said goodbye to him with an emotional message.

“My beautiful, sweet angel. I loved you more than anything from the moment I felt you in my belly. You were my joy, my heart and everything that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you now . I don’t know how to live without you but I will try to carry on and spread the love and light you made me feel when I became your mom. You were so loved and I wish that love could have saved you. I’m so sorry “, Drina wrote with a photo of her son who was found dead three days ago. White powder on a plate was found next to him, and there were no traces of violence.

Robert De Niro has seven children and Drina is the oldest, and he got it with his first wife, actress Dajana Abbot. She had her son Leandro in marriage with the artist Karlos Mare.

