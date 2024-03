DUBAI – “Cop28 is going very well.” Francesco La Camera is among those who consider the glass half full, at the halfway point of this 28th UN Climate Conference. After a day’s break, negotiations will resume tomorrow which must lead to the adoption of a shared text by 12 December. And although the delegations of the almost 200 participating countries are ready to clash over individual words and even commas, several protagonists, immediately before the stop, showed cautious optimism.

Share this: Facebook

X