CBRE, world leader in real estate consultancy, acted as advisor in the leasing of the new Verona Logistics Park, a strategic area of ​​over 60,000 square meters near the city of Verona.

The CBRE team supported both the owners of the logistics area, made up of Kryalos SGR and Barings, and the company that signed the lease agreement, represented by Torello, a historic integrated logistics company.

Verona Logistics Park includes two warehouse units with double loading front, for a total of 61,000 covered square meters (GLA). The first unit, of approximately 40,000 m2, was delivered in September 2022 and was chosen by Torello as the new logistics platform. The second unit, of approximately 21,000 m2, is still under development and will be available from September 2023. The area is located approximately 7.5 km south of the center of Verona, in a strategic position from the point of view logistical because it is particularly suitable for last mile distribution, being close to the A4 motorway exit and not far from the A22 motorway which connects to Austria and Germany.