Home World Cdp accelerates on Tim, the board of directors convened tomorrow for the offer on the network
World

Cdp accelerates on Tim, the board of directors convened tomorrow for the offer on the network

by admin
Cdp accelerates on Tim, the board of directors convened tomorrow for the offer on the network


Cdp accelerates on the Tim network. After the cold came with the American fund Kkr offering about 18 billion, the Cassa – which the government would have seen well at its side in the role of public shareholder – has convened an extraordinary board of directors for tomorrow with the aim of presenting an offer to Tim before the markets open on Monday.

An offer that will have to be studied in detail to overcome the Antitrust obstacle since Cdp also has 60% of Tim’s main competitor on the network, namely Open Fiber.

According to the figures circulated in recent days, CDP’s economic proposal would not go much beyond Kkr and Tim’s board would find itself choosing between the offer from the US fund, already judged low (the board evaluates the network at about 40% in more but from the Americans they expect a raise of no more than 10%) as well as full of conditions deemed inadmissible, and that of CDP, similar but accompanied by heavy regulatory risks. Without forgetting that the French shareholder Vivendi values ​​the network at 31 billion and with its 24% of the capital it can block the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

Not for nothing, a few days ago, the CEO of Cdp Equity, Francesco Mele recalled how it was not easy to present an offer for the Tim network: «There are industrial, legal and competitive implications that must be carefully evaluated. Then there is a political plan which indicates the desire to create a national network under public control which can be done in many ways and not necessarily with us».

See also  German tycoon Schaller and his family aboard the crashed plane in Costa Rica


You may also like

dad speaks – VIDEO

Milica Todorović about Slavica Ćukteraš | Entertainment

Scholz meets Biden on China’s role in the...

Denise Pipitone, Denisa speaks the girl subjected to...

China, growth forecast for 2023 at 5% and...

Obradović after the victory in Split | Sport

Airline bookings on May Day have risen significantly,...

Ana Nikolić wanted to give up everything Fun

Luka Jović scored a goal for Milan |...

Daily horoscope for March 5, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy