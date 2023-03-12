During the new episode of You’ve Got Maillast of this season, Maria De Filippi hosted her friend and colleague Gerry Scotti. During the television program, the presenter recounted an episode that happened after his mother’s disappearance, about thirty years ago. “When my mother died, I went to the mortuary. I was already Gerry Scotti, I was already famous and recognizable and almost all the people stopped in front of my mother’s coffin to ask me for a autograph. At one point I got nervous. I wanted to say no, but then I thought my mother wouldn’t want it », she explains in tears. A story, this, which seems to bring to mind what happened with the selfie asked Maria De Filippi during the last farewell to Maurizio Costanzo. It’s actually just a coincidence: the episode of people showin fact, was recorded before the journalist’s death.

