Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what changes

FLY. “The wheat deal ended today.” Russia has announced that it will not extend the agreement that a year ago allowed the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine. The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the UN, has been repeatedly extended for short periods and expires today. “As soon as the Russian side of the agreements is satisfied, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the agreement,” Putin’s spokesman said. The Kremlin claims that alleged “obstacles” to Russian exports of cereals and fertilizers have not been removed. However, the stop to the agreement was announced just a few hours after the attack on the Crimean bridge, considered important for supplying the Russian troops deployed in the occupied Ukrainian territories and already damaged in a raid last October. The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod denounces that two civilians were killed in the attack: a man and a woman who were crossing the bridge by car.

Ukraine’s secret services and surface marine drone warfare. This is how one of the two affected spans of the Crimean bridge almost collapsed jacopo iacoboni 17 July 2023

Russian investigators accuse the Ukrainian special services of what they call “a terrorist act” and, according to Tass, suspect that two drones were used. Kiev does not openly admit to being behind the attack, but has released a statement which certainly does not dismiss the suspects and in which it states that “all the details regarding the explosion will be announced after the victory”. Furthermore, sources cited by the BBC and France-Presse claim that the Ukrainian services are responsible for the attack.

Liveblog- Russia-Ukraine war, Crimean bridge hit, two dead. Moscow withdraws from wheat deal

The Kremlin claims there is no correlation between the attack on the bridge and the disruption of the wheat deal. In recent days, Putin had already raised the possibility of not renewing the agreement, which, however, had often been renewed at the last minute in the past. Moscow had already briefly stopped participating in the deal at the end of October last year, i.e. after a drone attack on its fleet in the Crimea.

The Ukrainian ports have been at a standstill since the beginning of the invasion of Russian troops until the summer of last year, when the grain deal allowed to lift the blockade with which Moscow is accused. Both Ukraine and Russia are important exporters of cereals and the agreement was also signed in order to alleviate the global food crisis.

