The famous actress Svetlana Ceca Bojković told how her friend once tricked her into getting Botox, which made her not the happiest.

Source: ATA Images/Amir Hamzagic

Ceca Bojković, who recently spoke about her daughter’s fight for offspring, pointed out that she is not a supporter of aesthetic procedures, but that on one occasion a friend tricked her into getting facial botox. The actress, who was married three times and lived with her current husband for years in Finland, recently turned 75. She receives numerous comments about her physical appearance and charisma every day, and she once admitted that she underwent cosmetic surgery, although she is against it.

The actress has repeatedly emphasized that she loves her age and the wrinkles on her face, because they reflect her life, and when asked if she pours herself a drink in the evening and relaxes or puts a mask on her face, she answered in a joking manner.

“The latter is the rarest! I use good creams and sometimes I go to a salon for a laser treatment and a massage. I wouldn’t tolerate needles and I don’t want any corrections. Once, a friend tricked me into botoxing her forehead, she’s been doing it for twenty years. By the way, I’m wrinkling my forehead a lot, but I can see that nothing is happening. I cut myself. Fortunately, it disappears after a few months. I’m looking at Nicole Kidman, the woman killed herself from the inner experience, and her face is like a mummy.” the actress once said.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

Svetlana once pointed out that in recent years she has much more time for herself and her family – “Now I have more time. But I regret that I didn’t spend more time with her in my youth, when my daughter was little, in the sweetest years I had the service of two grandparents. Kaja’s father Miša Žutić was an only child, I was an only child, our parents were in full force, and I gave birth to her at the age of 25. Only when I retired, and Kaja had already grown up and became independent, that changed. I have a wonderful relationship with her,” the actress admitted.

Ceca had a daughter who followed in her footsteps, Katarina Žutić, in her first marriage with the late Miloš. Katarina and her colleague Anastasija Anja Mandić revealed how they once forced their parents to get married, and Kaja delighted everyone with pictures from the nudist beach:

(WORLD/Style)

