Ceca Ražnatović on Anastasia’s engagement | Entertainment

Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović commented on the engagement of her daughter Anastasia.

After the loss of the baby and the grief they experienced, the couple decided to move on, and wedding preparations will begin soon. Anastasia’s mother, Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović, arrived in Montenegro today, and immediately afterwards she spoke about her daughter’s engagement. When asked if she cried, she honestly answered:

“There were no tears. I don’t cry at these things, not even tears of joy. I simply rejoice. It was an intimate act between the two of them. I watched it on video,” says Ceca.

Ceca supported her daughter in her desire to take the surname of her future husband.

“According to Serbian customs, that’s how it should be. I also took my husband’s last name, why wouldn’t she? That’s completely okay, I support it.”

