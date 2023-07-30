Home » Ceca Ražnatović on Anastasia’s engagement | Entertainment
World

Ceca Ražnatović on Anastasia’s engagement | Entertainment

by admin
Ceca Ražnatović on Anastasia’s engagement | Entertainment

Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović commented on the engagement of her daughter Anastasia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

After the loss of the baby and the grief they experienced, the couple decided to move on, and wedding preparations will begin soon. Anastasia’s mother, Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović, arrived in Montenegro today, and immediately afterwards she spoke about her daughter’s engagement. When asked if she cried, she honestly answered:

“There were no tears. I don’t cry at these things, not even tears of joy. I simply rejoice. It was an intimate act between the two of them. I watched it on video,” says Ceca.

Ceca supported her daughter in her desire to take the surname of her future husband.

“According to Serbian customs, that’s how it should be. I also took my husband’s last name, why wouldn’t she? That’s completely okay, I support it.”

Watch the engagement video:

BONUS VIDEO:

00:07 anastasija raznatović Source: instagram/anastasija raznatović

Source: Instagram/Anastasija Raznatović

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Telegraph)

See also  Green light to the Recovery fund from the German Constitutional Court. Appeal rejected

You may also like

Athletics, amazing bronze of the Cusina women’s 4×100...

Explosion during a political rally in Pakistan: 75...

The corpse of a Serb on a chair...

Grandson pranks his grandmother: the dog doesn’t like...

Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s son arrested for money...

Russia Condemns Ukrainian Drone Attacks as Kiev Escalates...

The Inaugural Tianjin Juilliard Piano Art Festival Kicks...

Partner against jihadists and migrant trafficking, but also...

Kamikaze attack in Pakistan: at the moment there...

The new cars Fiat, Lancia, Renault, Citroen, Jeep...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy