Home » Cecchinato enters the main draw of the Madrid tournament: defeated Zeppieri
World

Cecchinato enters the main draw of the Madrid tournament: defeated Zeppieri

by admin
Cecchinato enters the main draw of the Madrid tournament: defeated Zeppieri

by gds.it – ​​13 seconds ago

Marco Cecchinato flies into the main draw of the Madrid tournament, the fourth Masters 1000 of the tennis season. The 30-year-old from Palermo gained access to the main draw by beating in the last qualifying round, in an all-blue derby,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cecchinato enters the main draw of the Madrid tournament: defeated Zeppieri appeared 13 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  British police identified the Liverpool car bombing as a terrorist attack-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with...

Palermo, a delegation of school leaders tomorrow at...

Poll: Majority of Americans Don’t Want Biden-Trump Battle...

Laktas welcome Krupa in the derby of the...

Udinese market – New young man on the...

Miloš Milojević conference before the Partizan Crvena zvezda...

Lecce-Udinese / The Apulians without two pawns: here...

In a video Biden announces his candidacy for...

Bianca Dragusanu revealed that she received a huge...

In Singapore, another person was sentenced to death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy