Cedeao Sends Diplomatic Mission to Niger to Resolve Crisis After Coup

ECOWAS Holds Last Meeting in Niger to Resolve Post-Coup Crisis

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sent a diplomatic mission to the capital of Niger, Niamey, in an effort to resolve the crisis following the recent coup. The mission, led by the former president of Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar, arrived in Niamey on Saturday.

According to French media reports, the ECOWAS delegation aims to follow a peaceful path towards the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. The mission was announced by ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah.

This development follows a similar visit by a diplomatic delegation from the United Nations, headed by UN Special Representative for Africa and the Sahel region, Léonardo Simao. The UN delegation had a meeting with the interim prime minister of Niger, Mahaman Ali Lamine Zeine, on Friday.

The decision to send the ECOWAS mission came after a meeting of the organization’s chiefs of staff in Accra, Ghana, where the military leaders set a date for a potential intervention. ECOWAS Commissioner Musah stated that they are prepared to intervene once the order is given, and that the strategic objectives, necessary equipment, and commitment of member states have been determined.

The coup in Niger took place on July 26 when the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP) staged a takeover against President Mohamed Bazoum. The international community has been closely monitoring the situation in Niger and is actively engaged in finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

