Home » Cedeao Sends Diplomatic Mission to Niger to Resolve Crisis After Coup
World

Cedeao Sends Diplomatic Mission to Niger to Resolve Crisis After Coup

by admin
Cedeao Sends Diplomatic Mission to Niger to Resolve Crisis After Coup

ECOWAS Holds Last Meeting in Niger to Resolve Post-Coup Crisis

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sent a diplomatic mission to the capital of Niger, Niamey, in an effort to resolve the crisis following the recent coup. The mission, led by the former president of Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar, arrived in Niamey on Saturday.

According to French media reports, the ECOWAS delegation aims to follow a peaceful path towards the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. The mission was announced by ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah.

This development follows a similar visit by a diplomatic delegation from the United Nations, headed by UN Special Representative for Africa and the Sahel region, Léonardo Simao. The UN delegation had a meeting with the interim prime minister of Niger, Mahaman Ali Lamine Zeine, on Friday.

The decision to send the ECOWAS mission came after a meeting of the organization’s chiefs of staff in Accra, Ghana, where the military leaders set a date for a potential intervention. ECOWAS Commissioner Musah stated that they are prepared to intervene once the order is given, and that the strategic objectives, necessary equipment, and commitment of member states have been determined.

The coup in Niger took place on July 26 when the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP) staged a takeover against President Mohamed Bazoum. The international community has been closely monitoring the situation in Niger and is actively engaged in finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

See also  Confession of the sister of a woman killed by her husband in Zemun | Info

You may also like

Novak Djokovic’s message after the match with Zverev...

The autonomous city, review of the book by...

Jesuit Priests Evicted from Residence in Nicaragua by...

Is Palermo a violent city?

Aleksandar Mitrović – Al Hilal presentation | Sport

Financial Aid Offered for Those Affected by San...

Rosewood São Paulo is a supporter of the...

Napoli and Inter celebrate, Genoa humiliated at the...

Tragic Death of Young Cuban Mother Leaves Community...

Udinese market – Pereyra greetings / Pressing by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy