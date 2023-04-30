Cedevita Olimpija FMP ABA League | Sport

FMP lost to Cedevita Olimpija in the first match of the quarter-final series of the ABA League and now they have to celebrate in Belgrade.

Source: MN PRESS

FMP lost to Cedevita Olympia in the first match of the ABA League quarter-final series – 87:77 (23:24, 26:16, 15:16, 23:21). The Serbian team has an imperative to win in the second game in Železnik, otherwise they will finish the competition in the regional championship. They will have to defend their home field on Saturday, May 6 (6 p.m.).

Nenad Stefanović’s team “missed” a three-point shot, in the middle of the last quarter, when they were trying to get back into the game, they were 4/20 outside the line 6.75. The home team knew how to punish all of that through Jogi Ferel and Karl Matković, and in the last six minutes, the visiting team shot as many as 10 three-pointers, giving up only three, a total of 7/30.

The most effective for the winners were Ferel (20, 5as), Omić (15, 10sk) and Matković 11 (7sk). Among the Panthers, the best was Charlie Moore (18, 7as), while Ebuka Izunda and Aleksa Stepanović added 12 points each. As a reminder, all three matches at the beginning of the quarter-final series ended with the home team winning, Crvena zvezda Meridianbet was better than Zadar, Budućnost was better than Mega, and Cedevita Olimpija was better than FMP. The series between Partizan and the Student center will begin after the Euroleague commitments of the black and whites.