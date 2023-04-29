Čedomir Jovanović on Slobodan Milošević and The Hague | Info

“It wasn’t his idea, it was the idea of ​​a group of people.”

LDP leader Čedomir Jovanović confirmed in the show “PERSONAL with Petro Latinović” that he knows who the man is who wanted to kill the then president of Yugoslavia at the time of Slobodan Milošević’s arrest.

“That man from the SPS who wanted to kill Slobodan Milošević was in Villa Mir that night. And that is known. And since they know and do nothing, I assume that this is how some debts are returned. I know who it is, others do too. They were just waiting for some incident so that Milosevic would ritually die and then Serbia would bleed at the beginning of the 21st century as it bled at the beginning of the 20th century because of Obrenović and Karađorđević, Chetniks and Partisans and all our unfortunate divisions,” he said. Jovanovic.

According to him, it was not the idea of ​​one man but of a group of people.

“The goal was, on the one hand, to wreak havoc on Milošević, and on the other hand, to use him for the last time in such a way that they would make him a victim of some of our treachery. That’s what they tried“, Jovanovic said.

When it comes to delivering Slobodan Milošević to The Hague, Čedomir Jovanović says that everything could have turned out differently.

“Milosevic himself undertook the obligation to cooperate with The Hague. It’s part of the Dayton Accords. You can’t run a country by picking and choosing when something suits you or doesn’t suit you. One day we are for Serbia, which should be part of the world, and then the next day we behave according to some of our own rules outside of that world. It just couldn’t be that way. It could have been done differently. Milosevic could have said – I’m going there, I want to defend my politics, my name and my surname, I want to defend the Serbian army and the police, who I’m sure are not criminals. The state would then stand behind Slobodan Milosevic. But he did not opt ​​for that because he knew very well what was happening in those nineties. And then they say you can’t deliver the president. So who says we can’t?!”, said Jovanović.

Let’s recall that in the same interview, Jovanović also spoke about Kosovo, specifically referring to the ongoing negotiations.

“We accepted the European proposal for Kosovo. The implementation plan was concretized in Ohrid and is now being implemented. I just think that we are not a society that needs Escobar to change diapers. It is clear to me what Vučić is doing. Since he has Serbia as it is, he cooks the Kosovo frog and thus tries to find a solution for the country. There is another way for us as responsible people to say – we want to solve this, we stand behind this solution, and that solution is an argument that gives us the right to demand something from Kosovo tomorrow. That we have something in that Kosovo – that we have security for Serbs, the inviolability of private property, that we have protected churches and monasteries, that we have open borders, that we trade, that they fly from our airports, that we create and do something together,” Jovanović said. .

Upon stating that what he is saying and taking into account the mentality of most of us in Serbia, such an idea seems like science fiction, Jovanović asks if there is another way?

“Is that what those from this Movement for the State are proposing?! For Vuk Jeremic to say – we don’t even have to go to Europe, to confront America, and then he goes to Fifth Avenue to continue living there with his partners, and we stay here as an appendix and punish the generations of our children by to cripple life as it was crippled for us?!“, Jovanovic asked.

