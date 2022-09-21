Zhongkai Expressway successfully “handshakes” the Shenzhen-Zhongshan channel.

A young Hong Kong young man named Luo Wei Te talked about his entrepreneurial experience.

The “Youth China Talk” campaign entered Macau.

The China-Europe (Jiangmen) Small and Medium Enterprises International Cooperation Zone has vigorously introduced European-funded projects to settle in.

The “Overseas Inspection and Liaison Station” does a good job in serving overseas Chinese.

Zhuxi Chuanggu helps young people in Hong Kong and Macao to innovate and start businesses.

Ten years, in the long history, but a short moment, is a very important time dimension for the development of the city!

In Jiangmen, more than 5.3 million Wuyi compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas Chinese are located in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Overseas Chinese have always been the genes engraved in the bones of the city, and it is also the most unique resource advantage for the city’s development.

The years are extraordinary, the journey is wonderful. In the past ten years, Jiangmen, the capital of overseas Chinese, has carefully cared for the genes of overseas Chinese, inherited and promoted the culture of overseas Chinese, adhered to the original intention of serving overseas Chinese, and focused on polishing the brand of overseas Chinese. Based on the homeland to open up the world, from contacting and serving more than 5.3 million Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots and overseas Chinese in Wuyi to “embracing” more than 60 million overseas Chinese around the world.

The wind rises from the end of Qingping, and the waves form between the waves. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made important instructions on overseas Chinese affairs for many times, emphasizing that the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation requires the joint efforts of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad. The positive role in the great rejuvenation of the nation; it is necessary to adhere to the great unity and unity, adhere to the unity and unity of diversity, and form a vivid situation in which all Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad think and work hard in one place, and gather together to achieve national rejuvenation. Majestic power.

Strive to play the “overseas Chinese” card well, and demonstrate the responsibility of overseas Chinese. Over the past ten years, our city has comprehensively and thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and important instructions on overseas Chinese affairs, and actively promoted the construction of a “strong city with overseas Chinese affairs”. In particular, the 14th Municipal Party Congress held last year further clarified its own development positioning and advantages, and made deployment arrangements with a higher vision, a larger pattern, and a stronger responsibility for doing a good job of overseas Chinese in the new era: Adhere to serving Hong Kong and Macao The original intention is to further promote the “Hong Kong and Macao integration” project, and promote the cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macao to a new level; insist on giving full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese resources, further promote the “Overseas Chinese Capital Empowerment” project, and create an important intersection of domestic and international dual circulation.

Ten years of sharpening a sword, sharpening the fragrance of plum blossoms. Insist on holding the World Cantonese Friendship Conference, “Youth China Talk”, World Jiangmen Youth Conference and other activities; set up a number of important platforms such as “Qiaomengyuan” and Zhuxi Chuanggu; actively embrace the opportunities of RCEP and join hands with Hong Kong and Macao to hold global Investment Conference; Kaiping Diaolou Cultural Tourism Zone has successfully established a national 5A-level tourist attraction… By guiding, extending and applying overseas Chinese affairs resources to various fields of economy, culture and society, we will focus on gathering overseas Chinese, strengthening overseas Chinese feelings, making overseas Chinese friendship, and attracting overseas Chinese. Funding, borrowing the wisdom of overseas Chinese, protecting the interests of overseas Chinese, the city brand influence of Jiangmen, the capital of overseas Chinese, the soft power of overseas Chinese culture, the ability to boost economic development, the ability to serve national strategies, and the strength of overseas Chinese affairs work have been comprehensively improved, and their own development momentum has continued to increase. The world keeps getting to know Jiangmen, and Jiangmen keeps going to the world.

Now, we are stepping forward from the beginning, forging ahead and starting again. Under the new historical opportunity, Jiangmen will cherish the greatness of the country, be grateful for self-improvement, unswervingly implement the two major projects of “Hong Kong and Macao Integration” and “Overseas Chinese Empowerment”, actively expand the depth and breadth of cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao, and enhance the “Culture of Overseas Chinese Capital”. Exchange, economic and trade cooperation, safeguarding rights and interests, and think tank for overseas Chinese affairs”, and join hands with compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and overseas Chinese to build the Greater Bay Area and realize the Chinese dream. , continue to make new contributions to the overseas Chinese capital.

Coordination: Zhang Maoshengwen / Zhang Maosheng Li Yujun Fu Yarong Lin Lijuntu / Zhou Huadong Ye Maoqing Chen Liwu Zhang Haoyang Chen Minrui Chen Lei

Fusion of Hong Kong and Macau

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the basic policy of “one country, two systems” must be fully and accurately implemented to promote the integrated development and mutual promotion of the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

As an important node city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Jiangmen has a deep historical relationship with Hong Kong and Macao, and is geographically close to each other. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government have deeply understood and accurately grasped the practical law of “one country, two systems”, insisted on seizing great opportunities in the course of great development, concentrated resources and concentrated strength, continuously expanded and deepened the fields of cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macao, and improved the The level of exchanges and cooperation will fully promote the better integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the overall development of the country, and actively demonstrate “Jiangmen’s actions” and “Jiangmen’s responsibilities” in the division of labor and cooperation.

The Sixteenth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Municipal Party Committee proposed to further promote the “Hong Kong-Macao Integration” project, which is a specific work arrangement made by our city in light of its own advantages and characteristics. Looking forward to the future, Jiangmen will keep in mind the original intention of serving Hong Kong and Macao, actively expand the depth and breadth of cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao, and join hands with Hong Kong and Macao to shape new advantages in international cooperation and competition, and promote cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao to a new level!

Cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macao is stable and far-reaching

A Focus on forming a group in the south to build a bridgehead for connecting with Hong Kong and Macao

The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a major national strategy personally planned, deployed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping. This is not only a major measure to promote the formation of a new pattern of comprehensive opening up in the new era, but also a new practice to promote the development of the “one country, two systems” cause.

Jiangmen is geographically close to Hong Kong and Macau, and they are closely related to each other. One out of every five Hong Kong people and every three Macau people is a villager from Wuyi. Serving the overall situation of “one country, two systems” and maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao, Jiangmen is the “big country” that Jiangmen has always held in mind as the capital of overseas Chinese and an important node city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

8,700 Hong Kong-funded and Macao-funded enterprises such as Lee Kum Kee, Infinitus, Maxim’s, Johnson Electric, and Artus have chosen Jiangmen and invested in Jiangmen, and absorbed capital of 92 billion yuan from Hong Kong and Macao, achieving close exchanges and prosperous business cooperation between the three places .

“The number of prefabricated beams has successfully exceeded 1,000!” With the voice of the person in charge of the site falling, cheers came from the construction site of the Huangmaohai Sea-crossing Channel Project, a super project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Recently, the production of prefabricated beams in the T9 contract section of the Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage Project has exceeded 1,000, and the production of prefabricated beams has entered the fast lane.

In the past few days, the builders have created a new “Huangmaohai Speed” on the land of Jiangmen, the capital of overseas Chinese. The project is expected to be completed and opened to traffic in 2024. Together with the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge, the Nansha Bridge and the Humen Bridge, it will form a cross-sea and cross-river channel group in the Greater Bay Area, helping the Greater Bay Area to form a world-class transportation hub at an early date.

When a hundred gallops compete for the current, the one who strives to fight is the first; the one who fights against the water in the middle of the stream wins. Seizing the historical opportunity brought by the bridge and speeding up the connection with Hong Kong and Macau is an important issue for Jiangmen to face next. At present, the South Group of Jiangmen’s large-scale industrial agglomeration zone has given full play to its role as a bridgehead connecting the south channel of Hong Kong and Macau, and has taken the initiative to speed up development.

The wind is strong in Yinhu Bay, stirring up the tide of innovation. Open the map, Xinhui Yinhuwan Binhai New Area is adjacent to Hong Kong and Macau, and faces Zhuhai across the sea. The Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area clearly states that the development of the coastal area of ​​Yinhu Bay in Jiangmen will be accelerated, and an international energy conservation and environmental protection industry cluster will be formed, as well as a platform for attracting investment, intelligence, entrepreneurship and innovation for Hong Kong and Macao residents and overseas Chinese. From Jiangmen to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, people have high hopes for the Yinhu Bay Binhai New Area.

In the past year, the Yinhuwan Binhai New Area has made every effort to promote the Shimao Bihai Yinhu Cultural Tourism Project, the Jiangmen Campus of Guangzhou Huali College, the Xinao Major Technological Equipment Creative Entrepreneurship Park and the Yuquan International Hotel Resort. Huwan Avenue, Zhongxing Road, Keyuan Road, Zhicheng Road and other traffic arteries are speeding up the construction, almost “one scene a day, one scene a month”.

Under the deployment of Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the Binhai New Area of ​​Yinhu Bay actively promotes the “reclamation spirit” of “stepping on the cliffs and seas with thousands of waves, and vowing to turn the deserted beaches into fertile fields”, and pays close attention to attracting investment, promoting the implementation of projects, and innovating investment and financing. In this way, the Binhai New Area of ​​Yinhu Bay will be accelerated to prosperity, and the surging kinetic energy of the innovation wave will be aroused.

Starting from the Binhai New Area of ​​Yinhu Bay, it takes about half an hour to drive to Taishan Chixi Peninsula. Here the mountains and rivers are beautiful and the scenery is charming. At present, Jiangmen strongly supports Taishan in planning and developing a demonstration zone for the integration of industries and cities on the Chixi Peninsula on the west bank of the Huangmao Sea, and builds high-quality construction of four major sectors of “living by the sea, energy development, port-side economy, and ecological leisure” to create a coastal area with Hong Kong and Macao flavors. new city.

Today, a series of major projects to facilitate the integrated development of Jiangmen, Hong Kong and Macao have been implemented, which testifies to the solid foundation and momentum of economic and trade exchanges between Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macao.

B Take diversified cooperation as the starting point to deepen the integration of science and technology innovation and industry with Hong Kong and Macao

The Jiangmen Double Carbon Laboratory, which cooperates with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), has settled down, and there are frequent interactions in areas such as the construction of large industrial clusters, technology business incubators, and youth entrepreneurship and innovation projects. In the new era, the level of cooperation is broad and the degree of connection is deep.

On August 6, the Jiangmen Global Investment Conference was held simultaneously in Hong Kong, Macau and Jiangmen. This pioneering and trendy Chinese capital of overseas Chinese and city in the Bay Area warmly embraces and sends out sincere invitations to entrepreneurs, investors and entrepreneurs around the world. More than 400 businessmen from home and abroad gathered at the conference, and 111 industrial, technological and financing projects were signed on the spot. All of them were united in the same direction, seized opportunities, and took advantage of the momentum to jointly build the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, serve the overall situation of “one country, two systems”, and move forward hand in hand , Co-creating the future.

In terms of “Hong Kong and Macao integration”, Jiangmen has very good geographical advantages, kinship advantages, and good industrial base advantages. Seizing the advantages, in the past ten years, our city has taken diversified cooperation as the starting point to deepen the integration of science and technology innovation and industry with Hong Kong and Macao.

On Shengli Road, Pengjiang District, is the Zhuxi Chuanggu (Jiangmen) Science and Technology Park managed by the Hong Kong team. At present, young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas in the park account for 43% of the incubating enterprises. In the past ten years, in order to meet the needs of entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and Macao, Jiangmen has built and improved a number of incubation platforms like Zhuxi Chuanggu, which has become the epitome of the deep cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macao.

The park has incubated a total of 238 companies, and currently more than 130 companies have settled in. A number of well-known enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area have emerged from Lurun Technology, Yunxun Electronics, and Microelectronics. The solid waste treatment automation equipment systems, unmanned medicine dispensers, and maglev motor systems with the highest energy-saving efficiency in the world developed and produced by these companies have become the “sweet pastry” in the market.

In the past ten years, Jiangmen has continuously optimized the business environment and strengthened the construction of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao youth innovation and entrepreneurship bases. More and more Hong Kong-funded enterprises and Hong Kong young people choose to come to Jiangmen for development. Especially in the past five years, Jiangmen has focused on serving Hong Kong and Macao, successfully opened a special window for cross-border government affairs with Hong Kong and Macao, approved the establishment of 1,359 Hong Kong and Macao-funded enterprises, attracted 2.226 billion US dollars of foreign investment, and the volume of financial cooperation with Macao exceeded 200 billion yuan…

To seize the new opportunity of the “dual-carbon” strategy, at the end of last year, Jiangmen and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) jointly established the Jiangmen dual-carbon laboratory, taking the lead in the province to build a “dual-carbon laboratory + dual-carbon industrial park” for the integration of government, industry, academia and research. new mode. It is understood that the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has accumulated a large number of scientific research achievements in the fields of low-carbon technology, “dual-carbon” policy and green finance, data analysis and “dual-carbon” design, zero-carbon and negative-carbon technology. Jiangmen has a vast territory, convenient transportation, complete industries, and rich application scenarios of “dual carbon” technology. Jiangmen and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) jointly build a dual-carbon laboratory, which can be said to be a powerful alliance.

“Jiangmen has formulated a development orientation for itself that not only conforms to the layout of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the country, but also highlights its own urban industrial characteristics, resource potential and sustainable development advantages, which fundamentally enhances Jiangmen’s competitiveness.” Shenzhen University China Tao Yitao, a professor and director of the Special Economic Zone Research Center, said.

Hundreds of boats are vying for a thousand sails, riding the wind and breaking the waves and sailing away. In order to enhance the level of cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macao and build a high-quality platform for opening up to the outside world, Jiangmen has also actively promoted China (Jiangmen) “Qiaomengyuan” overseas Chinese innovation industry gathering area, attracting investment and talents for Hong Kong and Macao residents and overseas Chinese in the world. The construction of the innovation platform provides more opportunities and platforms for Hong Kong and Macao capital to start business and innovation in our city.

C Aiming at the efficient flow of factors, strengthening the interconnection with Hong Kong and Macao infrastructure

On July 8 this year, as the last prefabricated box girder of the Hengmen Interchange Main Line Bridge was slowly put into place at the commander’s whistle, the Zhongkai Expressway and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel successfully achieved a “handshake”. At present, the beam-making work of the project is accelerating, and the civil construction is expected to be completed in June 2023.

The Zhongkai Expressway is a key traffic line connecting the west bank of the Pearl River to the east bank, and is an extension of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor in Zhongshan and southern Jiangmen. After completion, it will build a second channel connecting Shenzhen and Zhongshan to Jiangmen and western Guangdong. The economic development of the Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the convenience of public transportation along the route have far-reaching significance.

In addition to the interconnection of highways, there is also the interconnection of rail transit. In the past ten years, Jiangmen’s integration into the “Greater Bay Area on Rails” has achieved remarkable results, becoming a comprehensive transportation hub on the west bank of the Pearl River, and the rail transportation industry is booming.

In the future, Jiangmen will aim at the efficient flow of factors and strengthen infrastructure connectivity with Hong Kong and Macau. As the hub gateway of the Greater Bay Area connecting the east and the west, with the accelerated construction of major transportation infrastructure across the east and west sides of the Pearl River Estuary, such as the Shenjiang High-speed Railway, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel, and the Huangmaohai Cross-sea Channel With the normalized operation, Jiangmen’s location advantage has ushered in a historic breakthrough, and the transportation with the central cities in the Greater Bay Area and the international market is more convenient and efficient.

In October last year, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Ecological Environment Youth Forum was held in our city. With the theme of “Greater Bay Area on Rails”, the forum will focus on the future development trend of rail transit and cutting-edge industrial technologies, promote the safe, green and intelligent development of rail transit in the Greater Bay Area, and conduct in-depth discussions on the in-depth coordinated development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Offer advice.

“Macao and Jiangmen have cooperated closely for a long time, and have reached cooperation agreements in more than 10 fields such as platform co-construction, characteristic finance, youth entrepreneurship and innovation, and cross-border tourism, all of which have achieved remarkable results.” Deputy Director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the Legislative Council of the Macao Special Administrative Region Vice Chairman and President of the Macau Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Cui Shichang said that he believed that with the blessing of the “Hong Kong-Macao Integration” project, the cooperation between the two sides will surely deepen and achieve more fruitful and win-win results.

Looking forward to the future, our city will also actively carry out smart city cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao, explore the establishment of unified standards, build a public application platform for data exchange, and jointly build a big data center in the Greater Bay Area; actively carry out green and low-carbon energy cooperation, and improve the transmission network to Hong Kong and Macao. Construction of energy supply networks such as gas supply pipelines to help Hong Kong and Macao energy supply security and stability; actively carry out regional water resources development and utilization cooperation, strengthen the construction of drinking water sources and backup water source safety assurance projects, and strengthen cooperation and exchanges with Hong Kong and Macao water technology to help ensure Water supply security in Hong Kong and Macao… Cooperation in various fields “blooms more”, which makes people look forward to it.

D. Oriented to benefit the people and deepen the integration with Hong Kong and Macao in various fields

It is the first prefecture-level city in the country to set up a special area for cross-border government affairs in Hong Kong and Macao, and it is the first in the province to carry out a special reform pilot program to facilitate the investment system of overseas Chinese. Reform measures to deepen cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao in various fields.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the regions with the highest degree of openness and the strongest economic vitality in China. It has an important strategic position in the overall situation of national economic development, reform and opening up and the cause of “one country, two systems”. Co-construction and integration in the Bay Area are essential. To build the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, we must accelerate the formation of a unified and open industrial division of labor and market system, in order to seize great opportunities, open up growth points, and rejuvenate new vitality. To achieve this goal, the key is to connect Jiangmen with Hong Kong and Macau. The political “blocking point” between them.

In April last year, the “Jiangmen-Macao Cross-Border Government Affairs Service Zone” was inaugurated in Macao, becoming the country’s first comprehensive government service zone set up by a prefecture-level city government outside the country. After the opening of the special zone, Macao citizens can apply for Jiangmen government services at the “doorstep”.

“It takes about 10 minutes to complete the tax declaration and the real estate certificate business, which is very convenient.” Luo Guoguang, general manager of Guangdong Jishunlong New Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., is a Macau native. Due to the company’s business development needs, he used to travel between Jiangmen and Macau. . After the launch of the “Jiangmen-Macao Cross-Border Government Affairs Service Zone”, he deliberately tried the “offshore intelligent joint office of real estate registration tax certificate” service, and was pleasantly surprised by the speed and convenience of the new functions.

In the past ten years, Jiangmen has regarded improving people’s well-being and strengthening public service construction as the starting point and end point of promoting the integration of Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macau, helping to build a high-quality living circle in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Coincidentally. In September last year, the “Jiangmen-Hong Kong Cross-Border General Affairs Administrative Services Zone” was officially opened. After the launch of the special zone, Hong Kong enterprises and residents can handle over 400 government services in Jiangmen and 65 government services in any city in Guangdong Province with “zero exit”.

“In terms of handling government affairs, like mainlanders, many affairs can be handled through online platforms, which gives us great convenience.” Co-founder of Guangdong Tiancai Agriculture Co., Ltd., Hong Kong-based entrepreneur who has been in Jiangmen for 6 years Young Tan Huimin said that many services and policies launched by Jiangmen have enhanced the sense of belonging of Hong Kong and Macao people to Jiangmen, and made them truly feel that Jiangmen attaches great importance to the well-being of Hong Kong and Macao people.

The place of peace of mind is the place to return. Over the past ten years, Jiangmen has made all-round efforts to build a public service “people’s livelihood network”, create a social environment that is conducive to Jiangmen and the people of Hong Kong and Macao to take root and realize their dreams, share the fruits of reform and development, and fully demonstrate the strong vitality of “one country, two systems”. In addition to enhancing the functions of the Hong Kong-Macao cross-border government affairs service area and creating a model for Guangdong government affairs services to extend overseas, Jiangmen will continue to make efforts in the fields of education, medical care, entrepreneurship and employment in the future.

The person in charge of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the Municipal Party Committee said that in order to solve their worries and enhance the sense of acquisition, happiness and satisfaction of talents, Jiangmen will continue to deepen the cooperation in running schools in the Bay Area, support the establishment of schools for children from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and actively introduce high-quality educational institutions from Hong Kong and Macau to set up in Jiangmen. School-running institutions support municipal higher vocational colleges to actively explore various forms of cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao colleges and universities relying on their professional advantages. In addition, Jiangmen supports Hong Kong and Macao medical and health service providers to set up medical institutions in Jiangmen by means of sole proprietorship, joint venture or cooperation in accordance with regulations.

From the “hard connection” of transportation to the development of “soft connection”, as an important member of the Greater Bay Area urban agglomeration, the current Jiangmen gives full play to its comparative advantages, fully relies on market forces, and actively strengthens the rational division of labor and dislocation development with the cities in the Greater Bay Area , deepen cooperation in industrial synergy, park co-construction, technology transformation, etc., take advantage of the situation to achieve a new round of great development in promoting the integration of Jiangmen, Hong Kong and Macao, and contribute to the “China Overseas Chinese Capital” to ensure that the cause of “one country, two systems” is always in the right direction. “strength.

Hong Kong youth Luo Wei Te:

Jiangmen’s preferential policies help the development of “aquaponics” project

Jiangmen is an important “rice bag” and “vegetable basket” in the Greater Bay Area. It supplies a large number of agricultural and sideline products to Hong Kong and Macao every year, so it has attracted a group of Hong Kong and Macao compatriots who are interested in agriculture. For example, Luo Weite, the winner of the 24th “Guangdong Youth May 4th Medal”, is a “new farmer” from Hong Kong, China who “plants vegetables” in Jiangmen.

After graduating from university in 2016, Luo Weite “teamed up” with classmates Liang Lifeng and Tan Huimin to practice the dream of “aquaponics”. In Hong Kong, where every inch of land is expensive, it is difficult to get a piece of land for experiments. At the end of 2016, they came to Jiangmen. “Jiangmen attaches great importance to agriculture and supports the use of new technologies to develop agriculture, and there are many preferential policies for young people from Hong Kong and Macao to start their own businesses,” said Luo Weite. In the end, they settled in Jiangmen National Agricultural Science and Technology Park, Guangdong, and set up an entrepreneurial base, where the dream of “aquaponics” took root. After 6 years of hard work, the annual output of vegetables by the Luowei Te team has reached hundreds of tons. Production has gone up and projects have expanded.

Last year, the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee proposed to implement projects such as “Integration of Hong Kong and Macau”, “Empowerment of Overseas Chinese”, and “Talent Multiplication”, and the corresponding support continued to “overweight”. It is reported that in the next step, our city will deepen the cooperation between Jiangmen and Hong Kong and Macao talents, implement the Hong Kong and Macao youth employment and entrepreneurship plan and the retention action for Hong Kong and Macao college graduates, encourage Hong Kong and Macao colleges and universities to organize students to go to Jiangmen for internship; A certain amount of guaranteed loans for business start-up and some discounted interest, etc.

“Jiangmen’s entrepreneurial atmosphere is very strong, there are many entrepreneurial opportunities, and there is a lot of choice.” Luo Weite is very grateful for Jiangmen’s support. In recent years, he and his entrepreneurial team have organized more than 8,000 young people from Hong Kong to come to Jiangmen National Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Guangdong for exchange and study. “I introduced our work and living conditions in Jiangmen to them, and I hope that more young people with aspirations will come to Jiangmen and work hard with us.” Luo Weite said.

Qiaodu empowerment

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that a united Chinese nation is the common “root” of Chinese children at home and abroad, a broad and profound Chinese culture is the common “soul” of Chinese children at home and abroad, and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the common “dream” of Chinese children at home and abroad. “. Building the capital of overseas Chinese in the new era is Jiangmen’s mission to resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and take the initiative to seek a good area to help the overall situation.

For hundreds of years, generations of expatriate ancestors have traveled across the ocean and the world, making great contributions to the development of the country and region where they are located; in order to save the Chinese nation from peril, from the Revolution of 1911 to the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, from the War of Liberation to the birth of New China, Jiangmen The overseas Chinese have made indelible historical contributions; after the founding of the People’s Republic of China and since the reform and opening up, the state has attached great importance to the development of the hometown of overseas Chinese, drinking water and thinking of the source, and benevolence is as heavy as a mountain; the vast number of overseas Chinese have always been affectionate and supportive, injecting strong impetus into the development of Jiangmen .

Embrace the world and look to the future. The 16th Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee proposed to implement the “Overseas Chinese Empowerment” project, to build a national platform for overseas Chinese cultural exchanges and cooperation, a national platform for overseas Chinese innovation and entrepreneurship, a national platform for overseas Chinese public legal services, and global overseas Chinese affairs information policy research and talent Cultivate national platforms. At this stage, efforts should be made to improve the four major functions of “cultural exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, protection of rights and interests, and overseas Chinese affairs think tanks”.

The “Four National Platforms” and “Four Functions” proposed by the “Qiaodu Empowerment” project reflect Jiangmen’s determination, courage and responsibility to build a “highland” to connect and serve overseas Chinese based on its own resource advantages. After years of precipitation and nearly a year of hard work, the “Qiaodu Empowerment” project has yielded fruitful results.

Based in Jiangmen, facing the whole country and looking at the world

A Cultural exchange, a new step in the protection and utilization of the culture of the hometown of overseas Chinese

Using culture to build consensus can form the deepest, most lasting and most touching sense of centripetal force and identity.

As a bright pearl on the coast of the South China Sea, Jiangmen has unique historical and cultural resources. Liang Qichao, Chen Baisha, Chen Yuan and other cultural masters were born here. In addition to the world cultural heritage “Kaiping Diaolou and Village”, the world memory heritage “Overseas Chinese Batch Archives” (Wuyi Yinxin), there are also the famous Bird Paradise, The hometown of hot springs in China and more than 100 intangible cultural heritages are the vivid imprints of the history and culture of the hometown of overseas Chinese.

Entering the Jiangmen Wuyi Overseas Chinese Museum, old black and white photos and sculptures tell the story of the blood and tears left by the former overseas Chinese in Wuyi who left their hometowns and left their homes on the other side of the ocean: a thin Chinese worker wearing shackles stands alone in a sugarcane plantation in Peru, South America, with eyes The middle is full of pain and sorrow; the sculptures of the Huagong Group reproduce the feat of our ancestors creating a world record for manpower track laying; the Xinning Railway reproduces the Chinese dream of becoming a powerful country at that time… Facing tens of thousands of objects and historical materials of overseas Chinese at home and abroad, it is as if reading a book Visible history.

In the past ten years, Jiangmen has continuously enriched the cultural brand connotation of the hometown of overseas Chinese. An authoritative museum of domestic overseas Chinese culture has been built, and a large number of exhibits have been invited to be exhibited in the National Library, Water Cube, Railway Museum, Capital Museum and other places, fully demonstrating the charm of “China‘s No. 1 Overseas Chinese Hometown”. The Overseas Chinese Culture Theme Park was completed in Liangxi Village, fully demonstrating the integrated development characteristics of the Lingnan region and overseas. The overseas Chinese affairs brand activity is well-known at home and abroad. It successfully bid for the 3rd World Cantonese Friendship Conference, and held the 5th and 6th World Jiangmen Youth Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia and Los Angeles, USA, respectively, demonstrating Jiangmen’s profound cultural heritage and characteristics of overseas Chinese. Innovatively launched the “Youth China Talk” special brand activity, which was quickly popular, and its influence and attractiveness gradually expanded to the world.

In recent years, Jiangmen has been given a new position and a new mission to build an important platform for cultural exchanges and cooperation between overseas Chinese and Chinese in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The report of the 16th Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee proposed that Jiangmen will further promote the “Qiaodu Empowerment” project, build “four national platforms”, and enhance “four functions”. This includes building a national platform for cultural exchanges and cooperation among overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese, and enhancing the function of Chinese cultural exchanges and dissemination in the “Overseas Capital”.

Today, Jiangmen, the hometown of overseas Chinese for centuries, is constantly changing new faces, focusing on gathering the hearts of overseas Chinese with culture and improving the function of cultural exchange: 2 world heritage sites are leading the way; the construction of an important platform for cultural exchange and cooperation between overseas Chinese and Chinese has achieved initial results; accelerating the promotion of the Overseas Chinese Museum , The construction of overseas Chinese culture exhibition tourism project in Chikan Ancient Town, to create a high-level overseas Chinese culture exhibition platform; successively hold overseas Chinese culture exhibition, Liang Qichao cultural activity month, “Youth China Talk” series of activities to promote the excellent culture of the Chinese nation; Overseas Chinese magazine and other collective family letters, and successfully performed original song and dance dramas such as “Bird’s Paradise” and “Dai Ailian”…

In addition, in order to strengthen the protection and utilization of overseas Chinese culture, our city has also established the Chinese Overseas Chinese International Cultural Exchange Base, the Guangdong Provincial Material Culture Research Base, and the Chinese Overseas Chinese Hometown Cultural Research Center, consolidating the highland foundation of Chinese overseas Chinese culture academic research. The protection of overseas Chinese culture has achieved remarkable results. It has successfully established a provincial-level Overseas Chinese Hometown Cultural (Jiangmen) Ecological Protection Experimental Zone, and is actively applying for the national level, establishing a leading position in the protection of overseas Chinese cultural resources in the country. The spirit of overseas Chinese in Wuyi has been widely spread and praised, and a number of original literary and artistic works reflecting the history and culture of overseas Chinese in Wuyi, such as “Overseas Chinese in Wuyi” and “Crossing the Golden Mountain”, have aroused enthusiastic responses at home and abroad.

B Economic and Trade Cooperation Build a bridge of trade communication with overseas Chinese

In the past ten years, Jiangmen, which is located at the forefront of reform and opening up, has to take the lead in reform and opening up. Under the leadership of successive party committees and governments, the cadres and masses of the city are united, united and enterprising, carry forward the spirit of daring to be the first, and try first in many fields. Walk in the forefront of the country.

In recent years, Jiangmen has regarded investment promotion as the “lifeline” of economic development, focusing on key industries, implementing precise investment promotion, and promoting the introduction of major projects. At the same time, actively implement the national, provincial and municipal preferential policies for the utilization of foreign capital, focus on improving the business environment, promote the “multi-certificate integration” examination and approval reform, and take the lead in opening the offshore remote processing service for Hong Kong and Macao capital registration and registration, and effectively improve the level of investment promotion services. , strive to improve the conversion rate of project contracts and the rate of funds in place, and use foreign capital to hand over a bright transcript: the introduction of a number of Fortune 500 companies such as EDF, BP, BASF, Emerson, etc. Shi and other well-known foreign-funded enterprises continue to grow and develop in our city.

The developing Jiangmen is not satisfied with this. How to focus on the construction of open highlands, accelerate the process of internationalization, and use the world‘s vision and open thinking to promote Jiangmen and overseas cooperation. In recent years, Jiangmen has been laying out and making plans.

Since the promotion of the “Overseas Capital Empowerment” project, our city has implemented a special reform pilot program to facilitate the investment system of overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese, and made full use of the advantages of Jiangmen’s proximity to Hong Kong and Macao and low start-up costs, and built a large-scale industrial cluster in Jiangmen with high standards. , Jiangmen’s large-scale industrial agglomeration area achieved an added value of 42.436 billion yuan, contributing 66.3% to the city’s industrial added value growth, and 9 indicators ranked first in the province. The global investment promotion conference was successfully held, and 111 industrial, technological and financing projects were signed on the spot, including the expansion of the Jiangmen base of China Innovation Airlines and the Huining Times Energy Storage Power Station, with a total investment of 166.1 billion yuan.

The city has also built the China-Europe (Jiangmen) Small and Medium Enterprises International Cooperation Zone, which has attracted 131 European-funded projects from 17 European countries to settle down, with a cumulative investment of over 15 billion US dollars. In order to help Jiangmen enterprises connect with the cooperation opportunities of RCEP countries and European countries, and promote Jiangmen products to enter the ASEAN and the European Union, Jiangmen has now normalized the “Jiangmen” China-Europe and China-Laos trains, connecting the western Pearl River and western Guangdong regions with Europe and ASEAN. A new land route for economic and trade exchanges. At the same time, the first RCEP economic, technological and cultural cooperation and exchange center in the country was established, and a series of activities of the “RCEP Member Guangdong Businessmen Alliance Establishment Conference” were held jointly with the Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade to help overseas Chinese-funded enterprises expand the RCEP national market and strive to create a demonstration of RCEP Guangdong economic and trade cooperation. Area. At present, 81 Hong Kong and Macao enterprises and RCEP member countries have been introduced.

In the first half of 2022, the city’s total import and export volume was 90.12 billion yuan, an increase of 11.3%, of which imports and exports to RCEP trading partners were 19.59 billion yuan, an increase of 15.8%.

C Protect rights and interests Provide “Jiangmen Experience” for the construction of national laws and regulations related to overseas Chinese

“3, 2, 1, start!” On August 29, with the last sign of the countdown, the “Jiangmen Wisdom Justice” applet was officially launched at the Jiangmen Overseas Chinese Offshore Public Legal Service Center.

Small program, big function. There are 3 service areas for overseas Chinese legal services, through train for notarization abroad, and corporate legal service appeals. After using it, Mr. Huang, an overseas Chinese who is far away, said: “The legal service area for overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese provides three services: consulting service, notarization processing, and litigation agency, as well as a guide for returning to China (going abroad) and a map of foreign-related legal services. I can use WeChat like In that way, it is quite convenient and efficient to communicate with lawyers and consult relevant legal issues.”

The launch of the “Jiangmen Smart Judicial” applet means that another new achievement of the “Qiaodu Empowerment” project in our city has been implemented. This year, Wuyi Notary Public Office was selected as a pilot project of overseas remote video notarization by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and cooperated with the Chinese Embassy in Singapore to complete the first overseas remote video notarization case. Practice breakthrough. With the steady progress of key projects such as the Shenzhen Zhongjiangmen Center, the Overseas Chinese Offshore Public Legal Service Center, the foreign legal identification and commercial mediation work agencies, the “Prosecution + Overseas Chinese”, “Law + Overseas Chinese”, “Secretary + Overseas Chinese”, “Tax + Overseas Chinese”, “Tax + Overseas Chinese” “The “medical + overseas Chinese” service system for overseas Chinese is gradually taking shape, and it shows the responsibility of overseas Chinese in contacting and serving more than 60 million overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese around the world.

Walking into the 12309 Procuratorial Service Hall of Xinhui Procuratorate, several striking characters of “Prosecutorial Overseas Liaison Station” came into view. This province’s first “Overseas Inspection Liaison Station” provides zero-distance and all-round legal services for overseas Chinese, continuously optimizes the business environment, better serves the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and protects the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Chinese; Jiangmen Court uses “e-litigation” “The remote litigation and mediation platform is connected to Brazil, Chile and other countries, and 5 overseas Chinese-related dispute resolution rooms have been set up… Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the business departments of overseas Chinese-related business at all levels in our city have concentrated their efforts to conscientiously and comprehensively implement the party and the government. various overseas Chinese affairs policies, earnestly safeguard the interests of overseas Chinese, and strive for and unite the hearts of overseas Chinese. In the past ten years, the city has continuously improved its service network for overseas Chinese. It has successively established a four-level legal aid work mechanism for overseas Chinese at the city, county (city, district), town (street), and village (community) levels, and established 1,402 public legal entity platforms throughout the city. , 246 grass-roots “homes for overseas Chinese”, 45 diversified solution studios related to overseas Chinese, and 3 “liaison stations for procuratorial and overseas Chinese”, which provide overseas Chinese with legal consultation, litigation agency, foreign-related notary, dispute resolution and other services.

Legislation is the best cornerstone for all work to protect the rights and interests of overseas Chinese. Since our city obtained local legislative power in 2015, it has successively promulgated a number of local regulations such as the Regulations on the Protection of Historic and Cultural Districts and Historic Buildings in Jiangmen City and the Regulations on the Protection of Historic Sites on the Maritime Silk Road in Jiangmen City. and so on to provide legislative protection. Focusing on the goal of building a national platform for public legal services for overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese, we will promote the construction of overseas Chinese-related legislation and service platforms. This year, our city will also issue the “Regulations on the Promotion of Cultural Exchange and Cooperation between Overseas Chinese in Jiangmen City” and “Regulations on the Inheritance and Development of Cantonese Cuisine in Jiangmen Overseas Chinese Hometown” to explore The overseas Chinese donation project protects local legislation and provides “Jiangmen experience” for the construction of national regulations related to overseas Chinese.

D Overseas Chinese Affairs Think Tank Build a think tank system with Jiangmen characteristics

Today, the development of all parts of the country is inseparable from the advice and suggestions of think tanks and local universities.

As early as 2013, Jiangmen actively explored the construction of think tanks and established the Jiangmen City Major Decision-making Expert Advisory and Demonstration Committee. In 2015, the Political Research Office of Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee guided and participated in the establishment of the first professional, public welfare and non-profit economic think tank – Jiangmen Economic Research Center. In 2016, with the establishment of the Wuyi Overseas Chinese Think Tank, Jiangmen has established and improved a new type of think tank system that combines official and private, domestic and overseas, decision-making consultation and investment and intelligence introduction.

In 2021, the 16th Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee has given a clear positioning to the overseas Chinese affairs think tank: focus on the new characteristics, changes and new trends of overseas Chinese affairs at home and abroad, strengthen the theory and policy research on overseas Chinese affairs, and collect information on overseas Chinese affairs and overseas Chinese affairs for the country. , cultivating talents, consulting and making suggestions, etc. to provide intellectual support.

The city has also continued to strengthen communication and interaction with major universities. For example, it has cooperated with universities and institutions such as Tsinghua University, Jinan University, Nanyang Technological University of Singapore, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Theory Research Guangdong Base of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, the Chinese Overseas Chinese Research Institute and other universities and institutions, established the China Overseas Chinese Capital High-end Think Tank Alliance, and established the Overseas Chinese Information Collaborative Innovation Center. Strengthen the research on the new situation and new trends of overseas Chinese affairs at home and abroad; establish a normalized work docking mechanism with Jinan University, and deepen strategic cooperation in the theoretical research on overseas Chinese affairs, high-end think tanks for overseas Chinese affairs, overseas Chinese cultural bases, data center construction, and overseas Chinese-related work training; Yi University jointly formulated the preliminary plan of China Overseas Chinese Think Tank Alliance, and cooperated with Jiangmen Vocational and Technical College to study the establishment of the Overseas Chinese Information Collaborative Innovation Research Institute; with the help of the Municipal Party School (City School of Administration), actively undertake 5 trainings related to overseas Chinese, Hong Kong and Macao of the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee class.

In the first half of this year, the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee held the first training course for the province’s overseas United Front and overseas Chinese affairs cadres in 2022 in our city, and also organized students to inspect the “Qiaomengyuan” innovation industry gathering area for overseas Chinese in China (Jiangmen). The development of innovation and entrepreneurship among overseas Chinese and the construction of related public service positions for overseas Chinese further broaden their horizons and ideas. Taking advantage of this trip, our city is now actively organizing training courses for the national overseas united front and overseas Chinese affairs, and plans to build a national training base for overseas Chinese affairs.

Kwong Jinrong, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Overseas Chinese Business Association, strongly supports Jiangmen’s construction of an overseas Chinese think tank, and believes that Jiangmen can regularly hold scientific and technological innovation theme activities to attract overseas scientific and technological talents to Jiangmen, jointly promote the development of Jiangmen’s scientific and technological innovation, and at the same time connect and extend the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. Build a base for the transformation of scientific and technological innovation achievements in the Greater Bay Area, and create an international science and innovation city in the Greater Bay Area.