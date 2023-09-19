Celebrating World Tourism Day and the Thirteenth Anniversary of Ometepe Island as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Nicaragua to celebrate World Tourism Day and 13th Anniversary of Ometepe Island as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Nicaragua is gearing up to celebrate World Tourism Day along with the thirteenth anniversary of the declaration of Ometepe Island as a Biosphere Reserve by the International Committee of the Man and Biosphere (MAB) program of UNESCO, according to the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur). The co-director of Intur, Anasha Campbell, announced during a press conference that the tourism fair called “Expo Ometepe 2023” will be held from September 29 to October 1 in the municipality of Moyogalpa.

Visitors attending the three-day fair will have the opportunity to experience the natural reserves, ancestral archaeology, crafts, gastronomy, and enjoy a variety of cultural activities including a carnival of troupes, concerts, kayak tournaments, and cycling rallies. The fair will also showcase the local hotels and restaurants. Extreme sports enthusiasts will have the chance to climb the Concepción volcano.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Nicaraguan Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Heyddy Calderón, emphasized that the celebration unites tourism with the care for the environment. Calderón expressed the aim to promote the astounding natural beauty of Ometepe Island, calling it a “unique jewel in Central America and in the world“. He explained that the island boasts beautiful landscapes and is also home to endemic plant and animal species that are endangered in other parts of the world.

Ometepe Island, situated in the Great Lake Cocibolca, became part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves by the decision of UNESCO’s MAB on June 2, 2010. With its two volcanoes and scenic beauty, the island is considered one of the largest within a freshwater lake and is often referred to as a “paradise” both for its biodiversity and stunning landscapes. Prior to being designated as a biosphere reserve, Ometepe Island held the status of a Natural Reserve and Cultural Heritage of the Nation, prioritizing conservation and sustainable development.

Covering an area of 276 square kilometers, Ometepe Island is home to the majestic Concepción volcano, which stands at 1,610 meters in height and is still active. The island also hosts the Madera volcano, standing at 1,394 meters. Furthermore, Ometepe Island is known for its unique salamander species and abundant pre-Columbian archaeological remains. It holds great historical significance with petroglyphs, statues, ceramics, and evidence of ancient human settlements. The island is locally known as the “promised land” and the “oasis of peace” and is divided into the municipalities of Moyogalpa and Altagracia.

The celebration of World Tourism Day and the anniversary of Ometepe Island’s Biosphere Reserve status aims to showcase the island’s natural and cultural treasures, and reinforce the commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable tourism practices.

