Celebration in Sombor Nikola Jokić won the NBA title with Denver | Sports

Nikola Jokić’s hometown will never forget this!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Sombor also received the NBA title! That’s how it is when it’s born in your town Nikola Jokic, the greatest basketball player in this region of all time, and when it becomes common for you that right there, on his feet, in the stable, American billionaires bring the MVP award. This summer, the award will be even more valuable – the “Larry O’Brien” trophy, intended for the NBA champion, who is Nikola won with Denver beating Miami and in the fifth game of the finals, in which he scored as many as 28 points in a dramatic battle. And was the best again. Look at the pictures from Sokolski dom, where the people of Sombor, but not only them, lived through the night of the spasmodic fight on the video screen and saw the dawn that is the envy of all cities in the world – except maybe Denver.

However, if it wasn’t for Sombor and the Jokić family in it, there wouldn’t have been a celebration that never happened in Denver, because there was never an NBA champion in that city. Since the inception of the franchise in 1967, the Nuggets have never been more successful than they are in the Nikola Jokic era. The kid who went to America with the last bottle of Coke in his hand took that franchise to heights it didn’t even know existed, and this spring it won it all. For the second time, he led Denver to the finals of the Western Conference, in which he defeated the Los Angeles Lakers (4-0) and almost in the same way after that he defeated Miami (4-1), without any reduction of everything that he made a really solid and indestructible team with Florida. However, his leader Jimmy Butler fired too late in the fifth game, because when he started to “pour” points, Nikola was already in his element and did not even think of letting the title slip away from him. See how Sombor saw off the last moments of that match: