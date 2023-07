Yesterday, 5 July 2023, the Chamber of Deputies definitively approved the law establishing the celebrations for the centenary of the death of Giacomo Matteotti, assassinated by the fascists on 10 June 1924. The bill was born on the initiative of the socialist senator Riccardo Nencini and supported by Senator Liliana Segre, it received the unanimous consent of all Senators.

READ the bill

