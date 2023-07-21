Home » Celia Guevara, Che’s sister dies. She was 93 years old
World

Celia Guevara, Che’s sister dies. She was 93 years old

Celia Guevara de la Serna, sister of the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara, died yesterday in the city of Buenos Aires at the age of 93. The Argentine state news agency Telam wrote, reporting that the news of her death was confirmed by the “Mario J. Buschiazzo” Institute of American Art of the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Buenos Aires, where Celia was one of its principal researchers.

“We are sorry to announce the death of architect and specialist in developing countries, Celia Guevara,” wrote the institute on its website, recalling the career of Che’s sister in the institution, as director of several research projects. The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, expressed on his Twitter account “great sadness” for the death of Celia Guevara and his solidarity with the family and “our Latin American brothers, especially Argentines and Cubans, who mourn this loss”.

Of the famous revolutionary, Celia always spoke with respect, also and above all because of the strong bond that bound them from an early age. But she avoided becoming a prisoner of a planetary symbol. “I am very proud to be the sister of the greatest revolutionary leader in Latin America,” she agreed in the same interview with the Spanish newspaper. “But life is very galloping and one cannot, nor does one want to limit oneself to cultivating a myth”.

