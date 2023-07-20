Celia Guevara de la Serna, Che’s sister has died at the age of 93

LIMA – Reserved, stubborn, linear to its principles up to the last. This is how Celia Guevara de la Serna was described, the eldest of Che’s four brothers who died yesterday afternoon in Buenos Aires. She was 93 years old. She is linked to the doctor who marked the Cuban revolution with whom she had shared the happy moments of her childhood, she had fled Argentina pursued by threats from the Argentine Anti-Communist Alliance and the coup military junta led by General Jorge Rafael Videla.

It is with great sadness that we receive the confirmation of the departure of Celia Guevara de la Serna, sister of our historical and revolutionary commander Ernesto “Che” Guevara de la Serna. We express our solidarity with his family and our Latin American brothers, especially… pic.twitter.com/dgZmeXo3cO — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 19, 2023

It was 1976. He decides to take refuge in Cuba where he stays for a few years and then begins to wander around Europe, making long stops in Madrid. Here he denounces the horrors of the dictatorship that has taken root in his country and reports the first disappearances of the opponents who only later turn into the victims of the regime, always declared by the regime as “desaparecidos”, as if they were ghosts who of their own free will had decided to lose track of them. He arrested thirty thousand, swallowed up in the cesspool of the kidnapped, killed amidst torture and torture, thrown alive into the void by the planes of the military junta’s thugs who took off twice a week to get rid of inconvenient witnesses. A real genocide.

“I am not a professional politician”, she explained in an interview with El Pais, “I am a woman of the left, a supporter of human rights, who believes that Latin America must free itself from US domination and that Cuba is a beacon for all our peoples”. Discreet and reserved, she had dedicated herself to her work as a researcher at the University of Buenos Aires where she had perfected her studies of architecture, the subject that she continued to be passionate about. It was the Institute of American art and Aesthetic Research of the UBA Faculty of Architecture that broke the news of her death. Messages of condolences have come from all over the world: from Cuba itself, which fondly remembered her to the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales, who expressed his condolences for her disappearance, citing her as “sister of our commander and historical revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara de la Serna”.

Of the famous revolutionary, Celia always spoke with respect, also and above all because of the strong bond that bound them from an early age. But she avoided becoming a prisoner of a planetary symbol. “I am very proud to be the sister of the greatest revolutionary leader in Latin America,” she agreed in the same interview with the Spanish newspaper. “But life is very galloping and one cannot, nor does one want to, limit oneself to cultivating a myth”.

