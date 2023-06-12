Čelik and Gornji Rahić qualified for the First League of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports

In addition to Čelik, Gornji Rahić also won a place in the first league club of the Federation of BiH.

Source: Promo/NK Čelik Zenica

The barrage for placing um:tel in the First League of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has ended, and promotion to a higher rank was secured by Zenica Čelik and Gornji Rahić.

The people of Zenica were convincing against Klis 3:0 at “Bilina polje”. The former Premier League player played away 1:1 against the club from Buturović Polje, but in the second leg he was safe and in front of the home crowd won a place in a higher rank.

“Robijaši” knew how to celebrate their team’s promotion to the first league club, which brought them only one rank away from returning to Bosnia and Herzegovina. the elite. Let us remind you that Čelik was relegated from the Premier League of BiH in 2020, after which it started from the lowest level – the Cantonal League. Nevertheless, Zenica won the title in the ZDK Cantonal League the following season, then they spent two seasons in the Second League of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, group Centar, and now by winning first place in this league, through the qualifications, they reached the placement of the um:tel First League of FBiH .

In addition to Čelik, Gornji Rahić will also play in the first league next season, which was better than Iskra from Bugojë in both matches (2:1, 2:0).

