Home » Céline Dion gets worse, all concerts canceled until 2024: «I am devastated, but I continue the treatments» – ilmessaggero.it
World

Céline Dion gets worse, all concerts canceled until 2024: «I am devastated, but I continue the treatments» – ilmessaggero.it

by admin
Céline Dion gets worse, all concerts canceled until 2024: «I am devastated, but I continue the treatments» – ilmessaggero.it
  1. Céline Dion gets worse, all concerts canceled until 2024: «I am devastated, but I continue the treatments» ilmessaggero.it
  2. Celine Dion, the drama continues: due to illness she cancels all concerts until 2024 TGCOM
  3. Céline Dion, the disease worsens. World tour cancelled NATIONAL NEWSPAPER
  4. The rare syndrome that struck Celine Dion breaking latest news – Italian Agency
  5. Celine Dion cancels concerts until April 2024 ANSA agency
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  In the Philippines, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4. Dozens of injured, an international airport closed

You may also like

The Virginio Fasan missile frigate in Manhattan: open...

Floods in Spain, the motorist is dragged away...

Biography of Vučić’s candidate for SNS president: Who...

F1, GP Monaco qualifying live from Monte-Carlo. Free...

Controversy over Capaci massacre celebrations, Maria Falcone defends...

Wild Hearts in offerta a 46,70 Euro

Inauguration: “Stories of Samurai Women” at the Tenoha...

Kora, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Gică Hagi wants to sell Adrian Mazilu

Mats Wilander praises Djokovic before Roland Garros |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy