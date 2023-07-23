Cell phones that don’t take, UNCEM invites the State to invest

Digital divide and telephones that do not take, UNCEM: “The State invests where operators do not arrive. There are 1.5 million euros still to spend. Emilia Eomagna model for new repeater poles.”

“The digital divide scares the mountain. It’s alarm. Very serious and growing digital divide, despite the ultra-broadband plan which was supposed to bring optical fiber and signals to mountain areas. And instead it is dramatically late. National Uncem is working with the Department led by Undersecretary Butti and the Head of Department Borrelli to generate new opportunities thanks to the Italy 1Giga and Italy 5G Plans of the PNRR. Many resources allocated, which must fill inequalities and inequalities, as told by the citizens of Carrega Ligure and other 2700 Italian municipalities, subject of the bottom-up mapping carried out by Uncem, since 2018, which continues “writes the latest UNCEM newsletter.

To say, all together, where cell phones don’t work. Because the networks are inadequate. Not only in the tunnels of the high-speed railway line between Bologna and Rome. According to Uncem, the situation is dramatic in many, too many rural and mountainous parts of Italy, as President Marco Bussone has been denouncing for some time.

There are antidotes and solutions. “The PNRR has resources and others can and must be found. The State has to do it to get there – as happened in the 1960s for roads and electricity – where private operators don’t get there, because it’s not profitable. That is investing, as the State and central and regional institutions, in poles, pylons, on which telco operators can install repeaters. There are 1.5 million euros for this objective already allocated by the 2020 budget law. Undoubtedly few, but today absurdly stationary and not invested. To which others can be added, with appropriate investments, in the 2024 budget law. Uncem is already at work. Also to bring 5G everywhere, explaining to the most wary and fearful Mayors that there is no point in being afraid, even with the raising of the electromagnetic emission limits from 6 to 20 volts/metre. Truth operations on which Uncem strongly supports the Government. To get anywhere with mobile signals. Just like Emilia Romagna did, with the Region, the in-house Lepida, Uncem together: mapping of areas without signal in the Apennines, action with mountain municipalities, planning and investments. Removing bureaucracy, costs and giving real solutions to resident populations and tourists“, continues the appeal. “Signs of civilization, with low investments, a model for other territories, with the State as the protagonist, close to everyone, which shortens distances and breaks down the digital divide, an emergency that we want to defeat, like Uncem.”

How to report territories with no signal

It is possible to complete the request for reports of areas, hamlets and Municipalities where it is not possible to call, send a message, surf the internet with your own telephone at link created by UNCEM.

