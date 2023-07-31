Cellnex exceeds 2 billion euros in revenues in the first half of 2023

Cellnex Telecom presented the financial results for the first half of 2023.

Revenues recorded an increase of 17% compared to the first half of 2022 (+18.4% including pass-throughs, i.e. revenues deriving from the re-billing of energy to customers). Adjusted EBITDA grew to €1.49 billion (+approximately 16%), reflecting both organic growth and consolidation of the company’s geographic locations. Recurring Leverage Cash Flow was €741 million (+approximately 16%), and Free Cash Flow was -€130 million compared to -€739 million in the first half of 2022, recording an improvement in the 82%.

The increase in depreciation (+16% compared to the first half of 2022) and financial costs (+13% compared to the first half of 2022), both linked to the process of consolidating and integrating the acquired businesses into the Group, led to a result negative net book value of 193 million euros (compared to 170 million euros in 2022).

The CEO of Cellnex, Marco Patuanocommented on the results: “We continue to see significant growth across all of our industrial and financial indicators in the first half of the year. We are making positive progress towards the goals we set ourselves last November in the ‘new chapter’ for the Group, with a focus on organic growth, generating positive free cash flow by 2024 and achieving investment grade by 2024 ”.

“We confirm all our strategic pillars – the focus on organic growth, investment discipline and efficiency”Patuano said.

Strengthening in key markets

Cellnex consolidated its position in France, extending its industrial agreements with SFR and Bouygues Telecom, and in Poland, where it now controls 100% of OnTower Poland.

Strengthening the existing partnership with SFR, meeting SFR’s needs to implement new points of presence (PoP) on existing and new sites, with a long-term service supply agreement for a period of 20 years from the start date of each new PoP and all-or-nothing renewal. This deal is associated with an investment of up to €275 million over 6 years, and once implemented, is expected to generate an annual EBITDA of €35 million.

With Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex has agreed to extend the fiber roll-out to the towers (FTTT) project launched in 2020 through Nexloop, extending the service supply contract until 2050, with the possibility of extension for additional 5-year periods (2050+5+5). The agreement also provides for the construction of up to 65 new metropolitan offices designed to house data processing centers (Edge Computing). These agreements are associated with an investment of up to €275 million over 6 years, and once implemented, are expected to generate an annual EBITDA of €30 million.

In Poland, a market in which the company operates both passive and active infrastructures, Cellnex now controls 100% of the subsidiary through which it manages and operates the websites of the mobile operator Play, as announced on 30 June. Iliad sold its 30% stake to Cellnex for 510 million euros (about 18 times EBITDAaL). OnTower Poland currently operates a total of 8,500 sites in Poland and plans to roll out up to approximately 3,400 new ones by 2030. The company has a 20-year service delivery agreement with Play, extendable for further ten-year terms thereafter.

Business lines and main indicators for the period

Infrastructure Services for mobile telecommunications operators (TIS business) accounted for 91.1% of revenues, for a total of 1.824 billion euros, with an annual increase of 19.3%.

The transmission infrastructure business contributed 5.8% of revenues, for a total of 115 million euros.

The activity focused on safety networks and emergency services and solutions for intelligent management of urban infrastructures (IoT and Smart cities) contributed 3.1% of revenues, for a total of 62 million euros.

As of 30 June, Cellnex had a total of 112,737 operational sites (not taking into account the 16,060 sites planned to be implemented by 2030), of which 25,181 in France, 21,743 in Italy, 15,736 in Poland, 12,558 in the United Kingdom, 10,465 in Spain, 6,464 in Portugal, 5,434 in Switzerland, 4,564 in Austria, 4,088 in the Netherlands, 2,955 in Sweden, 1,947 in Ireland and 1,602 in Denmark; along with 8,541 DAS and small cell nodes.

Organic growth of points of presence on sites was 7.1% higher than in the same period of 2022, with 4.1% coming from new co-locations on existing sites, for a total of 2,741, and 3 % since rolling out 2,220 new sites this time.

Total investments in the first half of 2023 amounted to approximately 1.5 billion euros, mainly for the deployment of ongoing BTS programs in several countries (709 million euros) and the acquisition of 30% of OnTower Poland (510 million EUR).

Cash flow for the first half of 2023 was -130 million euros compared to -739 million euros for the first half of 2022.

financial structure

Cellnex has a debt structure characterized by the flexibility provided by various instruments.

The net debt of the Group, as at 30 June 2023, excluding lease liabilities, amounted to 17.9 billion euros. 76% of the debt is fixed rate. In July, the firm finalized a €315 million loan deal with the European Investment Bank to finance the deployment of 5G infrastructure in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Poland. As at 30 June 2023, Cellnex had available immediate liquidity (cash and unused credit lines) of around 3.7 billion euros. Cellnex issues maintain their “investment grade” rating from Fitch (BBB-) with a stable outlook, confirmed in February. Furthermore, S&P maintains the BB+ rating with a positive outlook, confirmed in April.

Outlook for 2025

Cellnex confirms the forecasts announced for 2025, with a turnover of 4.1 – 4.3 billion euros, an EBITDA of 3.3 – 3.5 billion euros and a free and recurring cash flow of 2.0 – 2.2 billion euros.

