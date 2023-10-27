Home » Cellnex, sold 3,226 sites by virtue of agreements with the Antitrust
Cellnex, sold 3,226 sites by virtue of agreements with the Antitrust

Last September 6th Cellnex Telecom announced that it has sold 2,353 sites in France to Phoenix Tower International (PTI) and a joint venture of PTI and Bouygues Telecom.

Why this operation?

This transaction has been agreed as part of the arrangements established in early 2022 and will result in the transfer of a total of 3,226 siti within thirty months.

The agreements in question are the result of the precautionary measures established byFrench Competition Authority (FCA) following Cellnex’s acquisition of Hivory in 2021.

Cellnex received an amount of approximately 631 million euros from the sale of these sites, with a portion of them already carried out during the year.

These proceeds will be used to reduce the company’s debt, in line with goals set in November 2022, including achieving S&P investment grade.

The transfer includesand sites located in urban areas, cwhich are part of the portfolio of assets managed by Cellnex for its clients in France. The relocation of the remaining approximately 870 sites is expected to be completed by 2024.

Cellnex manages a total of approximately 30,000 sites in France, including development plans planned until 2030, for three of the main mobile network operators operating in the country: Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR.

France remains one of the key markets for the company, both in terms of turnover and assets managed.

