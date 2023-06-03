Cellnex, the last day of Tobias Martinez before the Patuano era

Indeed, with a press release dated 28 April last, Cellnex’s Board of Directors had decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders the appointment of Marco Patuano che new Chief Executive Officer of Cellnex. The appointment of the new CEO will become effective on June 4, 2023.

Who is Marco Patuano

Marco Patuano has extensive experience in the telecommunications sector and a deep knowledge of the tower ecosystem in Europe, in particular of Cellnex, having held the role of President for two years.

Patuano has over 25 years of experience at TIM (Italy), including the roles of Group Chief Executive Officer (2011-2016), Chief Commercial Officer-CCO (2009-2010) and CFO (2008-2009). His career has spanned various markets in both Europe and Latin America. He has held management positions at Autogrill, Atlantia, GSM Association (GSMA), among others.

Marco Patuano has a degree in Finance from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.

Comments

Anne Bouverot, Chairman of Cellnex, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Marco as the new CEO of Cellnex. Marco is an experienced and respected leader with a deep understanding of the dynamics of the telecom industry and the European tower market. We look forward to supporting him as he takes responsibility for delivering the next chapter of Cellnex”. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Tobias for his outstanding leadership and the decisive role he played in building Europe’s leading telecoms infrastructure provider.”

“Marco and Tobias are committed to working together over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition following the General Assembly and continued rapid delivery of the strategic priorities we announced last November, focused on value creation, organic growth and on strengthening the balance sheet to support an investment grade valuation”.

Marco Patuano, designated CEO, had declared: “I would like to thank the Cellnex Board for trusting me in my appointment as the next CEO.”