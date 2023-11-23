Cellnex’s private networks at Boldyn Networks

Cellnex e Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) announced that they have reached an agreement under which Boldyn will acquire Cellnex’s private networks business unit, which primarily includes Edzcom, the Finnish subsidiary of Cellnex specializing in connectivity solutions for private networks in industrial complexes and corporate environments. The agreement is expected to be concluded by the first quarter of 2024.

Oscar BallrollsGlobal Director of Innovation, Business Development and Technology at Cellnex, commented: “As part of our focus on tower-based and adjacent assets, Boldyn Networks is the ideal operator to lead Edzcom into a new phase of expansion. Given that private networks are among Boldyn’s core businesses, they are undoubtedly the ideal partner for Edzcom in this next phase of growth.”

Mikko UusitaloCEO of Edzcom, underlined: “Cellnex has allowed us to expand from the Nordic countries to larger European countries. We are excited about the opportunity to continue our rapid growth now under Boldyn Networks. Boldyn is an excellent company that is acquiring a strong, senior team with experiences from over 50 implementations in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the UK. We share the same vision and I am convinced that now, as one team, we will consolidate our market leadership in personalized private mobile networks, expanding geographically and remaining committed to customer excellence.”

