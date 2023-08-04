Celta fired Santi Mina | Sports

Celta does not want bullies in its team and fired Santi Mina.

Spanish footballer Santi Mina (27) was fired from Celta, it was officially confirmed. The club from Vigo confirmed on its website that it has terminated the contract with him since recently convicted of sexual harassment. The former great talent of Spanish football spent the previous season on loan in Saudi Al Shabaab, while Celta did not want to continue cooperation with him because of his conviction.

The Appellate Panel of the Civil Criminal Court of Spain confirmed the recent sentence handed down by the court in Almeria to Santí Mina, by which he was sentenced to four years in prison. The only option left for him is to appeal to the Supreme Court of Spain, so that is the only reason why he will not be sent to prison immediately, but he is left without a club.

“After carefully analyzing the various available legal alternatives, as the club announced on July 19 after the Court’s statement, today Celta has taken a firm decision to unilaterally terminate the employment contract of the player Santi Mina“, says the press release of the club from Vigo. Let’s recall that Santi Mina previously played for Valencia, which paid him 10 million euros, and then Celta brought him back in 2019 without compensation.

