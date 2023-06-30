Home » Censorship in a small town near Madrid: the mayor of Vox cancels a show about a man who changes sex and becomes a woman
The Municipality of Valdemorilloa center of 15,000 inhabitants a handful of kilometers away northwest of Madridprogram first a text by Virginia Wolf in an autumn theater festival, then the administration changes, Vox takes over the government and the extreme right effectively censors the event. The book, entitled «Orlando»talks about particularly hot topics for political education, such as homosexuality, female sexuality and the role of women in society and in history: too evidently for this political direction. Officially, the play based on the text of “Orlando” has been canceled due to budgetary reasons. It was supposed to be scheduled for November 25 as part of a festival in Madrid.

The mayor is a member of Vox. Against him speak the producer of the show, Pablo Huetos, who denounces the censorship: «It is a very serious fact that threatens the right of expression and culture». Virginia Wolf’s text speaks of a man who becomes a woman and denounces all the difficulties and discrimination that this entails. The novel dates back to 1928 and is also inspired by autobiographical facts, in particular by the story of Vita Sackville-West, a friend and lover of the writer. But it is also a satirical text, where the protagonist, a poet who changes sex, lives for centuries and crosses the various eras meeting all the key figures of English literature. The book is considered a feminist classic.

In short, in the small center on the outskirts of Madrid, no Virginia Wolf, in autumn.

