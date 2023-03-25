by gds.it – ​​9 hours ago

In Catania and Trapani the centre-right remains divided. While Pd and 5 Stars close a new electoral pact in two of the four provincial capitals to vote at the end of May. The center-right secretaries met in the headquarters…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Center-right split in Catania and Trapani, Pd and M5S allies but not in all cities appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.