Centered in Abruzzo on the 6th at SuperEnalotto, won 42 and a half million euros

Fortune kisses Abruzzo with a 6 in the SuperEnalotto centered in the competition on Saturday 10 June.

In fact, SuperEnalotto offers a Jackpot of 42.5 million euros.

The winning sestina (8 30 33 40 64 78 Jolly 42 Superstar 59) was built in Teramo, in via Statale 80.

As Agipronews reports, this is the third “6” of 2023: the last Jackpot dates back to last March 25, when 73.8 million were won. Only a few weeks earlier, on 16 February, the biggest Jackpot in the history of the game had been won, a 371.1 million euro coup achieved thanks to the 450 euro “A Lucky Star” system, divided into 90 coupons of 5 euros each, for a win of around 4 million euros for each player. With that of tonight there are 128 winnings with the “6” made since the birth of SuperEnalotto. From 1997 to today, considering only the first category winnings, prizes worth over 5 billion euros have been distributed. Mathematically, there are 622 million possible sextuplets to hit the exact combination. The new game formula, introduced in 2016, has also contributed to the growth of the Jackpot: a more substantial part of the collection is allocated to the jackpot, you can also win with 2 and there are instant prizes.

Here are the Top 10 Jackpots in history:

1 16/02/23 371,133,424.51 euro Systems Notice Board

2 13/08/19 209,160,441.54 euro Lodi (LO)

3 30/10/10 177,729,043.16 euro Systems Notice Board

4 27/10/16 163,538,706.00 euros Vibo Valentia (VV)

5 22/5/21 156.294.151,36 euro Montappone (FM)

6 22/08/09 147.807.299,08 euro Bagnone (MS)

7 09/02/10 139,022,314.64 euro Parma (PR) and Pistoia (PT)

8 17/04/18 130,195,242.12 euros Caltanissetta (CL)

9 23/10/08 100.756.197,30 euro Catania (CT)

10 19/05/12 94.836.378,29 euro Catania (CT)







