Home World Central African Republic, foreign plane bombs Wagner group troops and paramilitaries
World

Central African Republic, foreign plane bombs Wagner group troops and paramilitaries

by admin
Central African Republic, foreign plane bombs Wagner group troops and paramilitaries

The authorities of the Central African Republic have denounced the bombing of a base in the north, where Russian troops and paramilitaries from the Wagner group are located, by a foreign plane from a neighboring country. The device “dropped explosives in the city” of Bossangoa “targeting the base of our defense forces, that of our allies as well as a cotton mill”. The attack only caused damage, Bangui said. According to reports from the Central African authorities, the bombing “caused serious material damage”. “The foreign plane, after dropping the explosives, headed north before crossing the border.” North of Bossangoa, a city that until recently was in rebel hands, is Chad.

Among the poorest and most unstable countries in the world, the Central African Republic was shaken by a bloody civil war in 2012, which prompted France and the UN to intervene. In 2020 a coalition of rebels advanced on the capital Bangui, threatening to oust the government and provoking the intervention of Moscow which sent paramilitaries to repel them and reconquer the territory. For Bangui they are military advisers but Paris and the UN identify them as mercenaries of the Wagner group supported by the Kremlin

See also  Stephen King witnesses against the sale of 'his' publishing house

You may also like

French media: Somali al-Shabab attacked a hotel in...

Olena Zelenska: ‘Russians use sex crimes as a...

[Forbidden news]Supporting the anti-communist wave in mainland China,...

Massive blast in North London: ‘Smoke after huge...

Foreign media: Japan kills 470,000 chickens after bird...

“Apartheid against seasonal workers: Switzerland apologizes and compensates...

Foreign media: U.S. relaxes oil sanctions on Venezuela,...

The United States fears overtaking China in the...

China, Xi Jinping’s dilemma in the face of...

Bird emergency in the United States: 1.8 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy