The authorities of the Central African Republic have denounced the bombing of a base in the north, where Russian troops and paramilitaries from the Wagner group are located, by a foreign plane from a neighboring country. The device “dropped explosives in the city” of Bossangoa “targeting the base of our defense forces, that of our allies as well as a cotton mill”. The attack only caused damage, Bangui said. According to reports from the Central African authorities, the bombing “caused serious material damage”. “The foreign plane, after dropping the explosives, headed north before crossing the border.” North of Bossangoa, a city that until recently was in rebel hands, is Chad.

Among the poorest and most unstable countries in the world, the Central African Republic was shaken by a bloody civil war in 2012, which prompted France and the UN to intervene. In 2020 a coalition of rebels advanced on the capital Bangui, threatening to oust the government and provoking the intervention of Moscow which sent paramilitaries to repel them and reconquer the territory. For Bangui they are military advisers but Paris and the UN identify them as mercenaries of the Wagner group supported by the Kremlin