The President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera he railed against the fifth summit of the least developed countries organized by the United Nations in Doha the West and accused him of causing instability in his own Village. The Head of State declared that “the Central African Republic has been the subject of a looting systematically facilitated by political instability fomented by Western-financed mercenary groups” and also that the interference foreign serves to keep the least developed countries in a condition of “dependenceinsecurity and instability”. Touadera he also called for the resumption of international aidsuspended due to the opaqueness of the expenses relating to safety and the links with the paramilitary group russo Wagner.

The conflict in the African country, which has already decades was prey to violence ed instabilityit reignited starting in 2012 when the Selekaa group of militia largely muslimgave birth to an insurrection that resulted in widespread ethnic tensions and led to the conquest of Bangui. In response to the brutalities of the Seleka Christian guerrilla groups, the anti-balakas, were formed and carried out reprisals and added an element of religious tension. Attacks account i Muslim civilians are degenerate and the dissolution of the Seleka by the new government did not prevent the continuation of the civil war. The conflict has caused the deaths of thousands of people, forced more than half a million civilians from their homes, devastated the economy and provoked a partition which gave rise to anarchy and the formation of numerous armed groups.

I mercenary of the Wagner group, the same ones who are fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, have been present in the African nation since 2018 and help the local government in exchange for the supply of precious mineral resources. Mercenaries have been repeatedly accused of mass rapes e massacres of civilians while the Russia seems to be using the Central African Republica former French colony now moved away from Paris and devastated by a ten-year civil war, as a basis for expanding its influenza in the area. THE Russian guerrillas they were instrumental, in January 2021, in repelling a rebel attack on the capital Bangui cementing a relationship of collaboration multi-year. The Wagner has become central to the security system of Central African Republic starting from the summit between Africa e Russiawhich took place at Sochi in October 2019. Since then, its operatives have been employed on the front lines with the Central African Armed Forces and its advisors collaborate with Touadera. The relationship is so close that the executive proclaimed Russian as the third official language of the state. Alex Vinesdirector ofAfrica Programme at Royal Institute of International Affairs Of Londonhe reminded Al Jazeera that “the appreciation towards the Russia it is linked to widespread anti-French sentiment and the view of France as a dishonest nation”.

Eleonora Tafuroanalyst of theSpy and expert in Russiareminded the Everyday occurrence that the Russia has security interests in Central Africa which aim to fill the gap left by the France, that in Sahel as elsewhere, it has greatly reduced its military presence” but there are also “occasions policiesdictated by regime changes and instability”, which Mosca is willing to exploit to offer its own security services”. The interests of Mosca in Africa, according to Tafuro, are however varied and not limited to security services only. “Different nations, such as l’Algeriabuy huge quantities of Russian weapons” the analyst clarified and then added that “other nations are interested in the grain of Mosca “ and “in those rich in mineral resources, such as the Guinea and it Zimbabwe, mining activities are carried out by Russian companies”.

The increasing importance of African nations on the global stage has led several superpowers, such as Chinese e United States, to take an interest in this continent by proposing relationships of economic cooperation. L’Africa is a primary source of rare metals ad technological use and Africans will soon make up the majority of the workforce of this sector so critical for modern society. It is not yet clear, however, what it will be the dominant orientation between the nations of the continent in the matter of foreign policy and the next few years will be decisive to understand in which direction they will go i local leaders.