The Governor of the Central Bank of BiH, Senad Softić, said today at the meeting of regional central bank governors in Rijeka that there are no indications that the most important domestic sources of financing have become more expensive for banks in BiH, despite the growth of reference rates in the Eurozone.

Source: Mondo/Haris Krhalić

Softić explains that the main reason for this is the focus on domestic sources of financing, which are not linked to reference rates in the eurozone.

He says that in this way the banks maintain their profit margin, because even the interest rates on already contracted loans with a variable rate cannot be raised in accordance with the estimated perception of the growth of credit risk among some of their clients, due to a possible deterioration in the quality of the portfolio, the Central Bank announced. BiH.

Softić points out that there is no significant demand for new loans, because clients, especially the household sector, are aware of the effects of high inflation on real disposable income and profitability.

“That is why we do not see a pronounced or systematic increase in interest rates on new loans. Although no significant increase in domestic interest rates is expected in the short term,” said Softić.

During the discussion, Softić commented on the monetary policy of the Central Bank of BiH, according to the announcement.

On that occasion, he confirmed the Bank’s determination to harmonize the reserve requirement policy with the policy of the European Central Bank, taking into account the differences in the primary objective of the monetary policies of the European Bank and the Central Bank of BiH, trends in the domestic banking sector and the macroeconomic environment.

The meeting of the governors of the central banks of the region was organized by the Croatian National Bank and the Faculty of Economics of the University of Rijeka, and in addition to Softić, the governors of the central/national banks of Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, representatives of the Croatian economy and public sector, as well as professors and students attended Faculty of Economics, University of Rijeka.