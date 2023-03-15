Home World Central bank recession and inflation – Corriere TV
World

by admin
The video commentary of the OrienteOccidente series by Corriere della Sera columnist Federico Rampini. One economic problem we haven’t been able to solve: inflation

Federico Rampini / CorriereTv

The neologism of the Wall Street Journal: «The recession Godot». A recession announced for many months as a result of the guerra in Ukraine and of sanctions against Russia but the recession sled. Maybe it will never come but it’s already in anyway delay. Here’s why: the war and the sanctions had less effect catastrophic than what was believed.
Russia has an’economy tiny: losing that market is not a big loss. Made in Italy had a splendid 2022, for example. But the recession could be manufactured from ours banks central because we could not solve the problem of inflation. The Federal Reserve will continue to raise the cost of money. The recession may eventually come: we will be a little longer poor but it will be the prezzo payable to bring it back under control inflation.

March 15, 2023 – Updated March 15, 2023, 4:32 pm

