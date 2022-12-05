In most parts of the country, there is little precipitation and the temperature is slightly lower

1. Domestic situation

Significant rainfall occurred in Jiangxi, Fujian, Zhejiang, Anhui and other places:

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, moderate rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of central Jiangxi, northwestern Fujian, Zhejiang, southern Anhui, and northern Taiwan Island; snowfall or sleet occurred in parts of southern Henan and southwestern Anhui mountainous areas .

2. Abroad

Significant rainfall has occurred in the tropical islands of Southeast Asia and most of Brazil

Parts of the tropical islands of Southeast Asia, Central Africa, southern Africa, Madagascar, southern Mexico, western Colombia, Peru, and most of Brazil experienced moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains to heavy rains.

Temperatures in Eurasia and northern North America are significantly lower

The cold air force in the northern hemisphere is generally strong. Affected by it, the temperature in the Great Plains of Eastern Europe, most of Siberia, most of Central Asia, most of East Asia, Alaska, most of Canada, and the northwestern United States is 2-4°C lower than normal in the same period. Among them, Central Asia and parts of North America were lower than 6°C.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

Less precipitation in most parts of the country

In the next three days, there will be scattered light rain in parts of eastern Jiangnan, most of Guizhou, and central Yunnan, and light snow in northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang.

2. Key foreign weather

Significant snowfall in western North America and eastern Northern Europe

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy snowfall in Alaska, the western United States, southeastern Canada, the south coast of Hudson Bay, the Labrador Peninsula, the Great Lakes region, Baffin Island, eastern Northern Europe, northwestern Eastern Europe, and eastern Central Asia. Local blizzard.

Significant rainfall in northern South America, Central Africa, South Africa and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in southeastern Australia, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, most of Brazil, southern Chile, central and southern Central Africa, southwestern East Africa, eastern South Africa, and Madagascar.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on December 5 to 08:00 on December 6,

There is light snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, and eastern Tibet. There was light rain in parts of eastern Zhejiang, central and northern Fujian, western Sichuan Basin, central and southern Yunnan, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 5th to 08:00 on December 6th)

From 08:00 on December 6 to 08:00 on December 7,

There is light snow or sleet in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, northeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Tibet, northern Heilongjiang, and western Sichuan Plateau. There was light rain in parts of central Jiangxi, northwestern Fujian, southeastern Sichuan Basin, most of Guizhou, central eastern and southern Yunnan, and northwestern Guangxi (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 6th to 08:00 on December 7th)

From 08:00 on December 7 to 08:00 on December 8,

There was light snow in the central and northeastern parts of Inner Mongolia, northern Xinjiang and other places. There was light rain in parts of central and southern Zhejiang, northeastern Fujian, southeastern Sichuan Basin, most of Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, central Hainan Island, and northern Taiwan Island (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 7th to 08:00 on December 8th)

4. Influence and attention

1. Pay attention to the recent low temperature in the central and eastern regions and its adverse impact on energy supply, epidemic prevention and control, and agricultural production;

2. Pay attention to the windy weather in my country’s offshore waters.

