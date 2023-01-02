1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

（1）yesterdayRain and snow occurred in Southwest China and northern Xinjiang

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in parts of the northeastern Sichuan plateau, northeastern Yunnan, northwestern Guizhou, southwestern Hubei, southern Shaanxi, and northern Xinjiang.

（2）this morningHaze or fog in Huanghuai and Sichuan Basin in southern North China

This morning, light to moderate haze and local heavy haze occurred in southern Hebei, southern Shanxi, western Shandong, Henan, northern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, eastern Hubei, and central Shaanxi; parts of the Sichuan Basin, eastern Yunnan, and western Guizhou There was heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the area, and local visibility was less than 200 meters.

2. Facts abroad

（1）Heavy snow falls in western and eastern US, Japan

In the past week, northern Europe, Western Europe, Northeast Asia, southern West Siberia, southwestern Canada, and most of the United States experienced light to moderate snowfall, with heavy snowfall in the western and eastern United States, and Japan. The Amazon Plain, the western part of the Brazilian plateau, central and southern Africa, northern Australia, and the southern coast of the United States experienced heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rains.

（2）The temperature in eastern North America has risen significantly, and the temperature in most of Europe is higher

In the past week, the temperature in eastern Canada, the western and eastern United States, most of Europe, Siberia and other places continued to rise, 2-4 ℃ higher than the same period of the previous year. Among them, southeastern and southwestern Canada, northwestern United States, southern Europe and other regions The temperature is 6~8℃ high, and the local area is higher than 10℃.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

（1）There are smog in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places in the central and southern part of North China

From the 2nd to the 5th, there were light to moderate haze in the central and southern part of North China, Huanghuai and other places, and severe haze in parts of the southern part of North China, the central and western part of the Huanghuai, and the Fenwei Plain; from the night of the 2nd to the 5th to the next morning During the time period, there will be heavy fog in parts of eastern Henan, southwestern Shanxi, Guanzhong of Shaanxi, and northern Jiangsu and Anhui. On the 6th, affected by the cold air, the diffusion conditions in the above-mentioned areas improved, and the haze weather weakened and dissipated.

（2）Rainy and snowy weather in Southwest China and other places

Affected by the southern branch trough and the cold air coming down from the south, from the 2nd to the 4th, there will be more cloudy, rainy and snowy weather in southwest China and other places. Among them, there will be light snow or rain clips in parts of eastern Tibet, western Sichuan plateau, eastern northwest China, and northern Yunnan. Snow, moderate snow locally; light rain in the east and south of Southwest China, the north and west of Jiangnan, and the central part of South China. In addition, in the next three days, some areas in northern Xinjiang will experience light to moderate snow and local heavy snow.

2. Key foreign weather

（1）Strong snowfall in Central Asia, the Midwest of the United States and other places

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the Kazakh Hills, the Turan Lowlands, the Pamirs, central and southern Siberia, central and northern Japan, the Labrador Peninsula, southern Alaska, the Midwestern United States, and the Great Lakes. Among them, parts of the central United States and the Kazakh hills experienced heavy snowfall; the southeastern Indochina Peninsula, the tropical islands of Southeast Asia, the eastern United States and the southeastern coastal areas experienced light to moderate rain, and local heavy to heavy rain.

（2）There is heavy precipitation in northern Australia and high temperature in the south

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate rains in northern and southeastern Australia. Among them, there will be heavy to heavy rains in parts of northern Australia, and local heavy rains; there will be high temperature weather in central and southern Australia, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37 ° C, and local areas can reach 40 ° C. ℃ or so.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 2 to 08:00 on January 3,There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southeastern Gansu, northern Sichuan plateau, and northeastern Yunnan. There was light rain and local moderate rain in parts of the east and south of Southwest China, the north and south of Jiangnan, the central part of South China, the north-central part of Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, eastern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places. There will be strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait, and the Beibu Gulf. Up to level 8~9, gust level 10 (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 2nd to 08:00 on January 3rd)

From 08:00 on January 3rd to 08:00 on January 4th,Some areas in northern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, central Qinghai, eastern Gansu, and southwestern Shaanxi experienced light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, northern Xinjiang and other local areas experienced heavy snowfall (10-12 mm) . There was light rain in parts of eastern Sichuan, southern Shaanxi, Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, northeastern Yunnan, southwestern Hubei, northwestern Hunan, eastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong, and central and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, eastern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places. There will be strong winds of magnitude 6~7 and gusts of magnitude 8~9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf. Level 9, gust level 10 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 3rd to 08:00 on January 4th)

From 08:00 on January 4th to 08:00 on January 5th,Some areas in northern Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northwestern Sichuan experienced light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, northern Xinjiang and the Ili River Valley had local heavy snowfall (10-12 mm). Most of the Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, Guizhou, western Hubei, most of Hunan, northern Guangxi, southern Anhui, northern Zhejiang, and central and eastern Taiwan Island had light rain and local moderate rain. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia. The southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea will have strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9. Gust 10 (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 4th to 08:00 on January 5th)