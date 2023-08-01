Central Military Commission Issues Opinions on Strengthening Party Building for the Achievement of Army’s Centenary Goal

Title: Central Military Commission Issues “Opinions on Strengthening Party Building of the Army for the Achievement of Centenary Goal”

Beijing, August 1 – The Central Military Commission has recently issued the “Opinions on Comprehensively Strengthening the Party Building of the Army Around the Achievement of the Centenary Goal of the Army”. The directive emphasizes the implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. It also highlights the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s military and sets deployment requirements for strengthening the party’s construction within the army.

The “Opinions” specifically calls for the deep understanding and implementation of the “two establishments”, which refers to the establishment of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the establishment of the people’s army. The guidance document emphasizes the importance of strengthening the “four consciousnesses” – political consciousness, overall consciousness, core consciousness, and alignment consciousness, as well as the “four self-confidence” – confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics. By achieving these goals, the army will effectively uphold the party’s absolute leadership and carry out the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission.

In order to achieve the goals set forth in the “Opinions,” the directive outlines several key areas of focus. One of the priorities is the implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in order to strengthen political training and improve political judgment and execution. The document calls for the promotion of political training through regular programs and institutionalization, ensuring that the leadership is prepared for any future conflicts.

Another major area of focus is the improvement of strategic planning and command capabilities. The Party committee and collective leadership will provide unified guidance in this aspect, with a special emphasis on actual combat operations. The directive also highlights the importance of military training and preparations, as well as the strengthening of military governance to drive high-quality development through reform and innovation.

The “Opinions” further emphasizes the need to strengthen the party organization’s political and organizational functions in order to lay a solid foundation at the grassroots level. This includes the forging of a team of highly qualified professional cadres and talents and encouraging party members’ hard work and initiative. In addition, strict party governance will be implemented in an all-round manner to tighten political responsibilities and combat issues such as formalism, bureaucracy, and corruption. These efforts are seen as crucial to ensure the realization of the centenary goal of the army.

The issuance of the “Opinions” demonstrates the seriousness with which the Chinese government takes the strengthening of party building within the army. By implementing these measures and staying true to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought, the Central Military Commission aims to achieve its centenary goal and build a strong party leadership and party building work in the new era and new journey.

