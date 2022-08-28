The alarm about the largest power plant in Europe comes from the Ukrainian energy authorities and is denied by the Russians. There is expectation for the Aiea mission of inspectors in the infrastructure in the first days of next week.
-
Gb intelligence: unlikely increase in Russian power with new soldiers
It is “unlikely” that the decree passed by President Vladimir Putin, which increases the number of Moscow armed forces by 140,000, will lead to “substantial progress towards increasing Russia’s fighting power in Ukraine”. British intelligence writes this in the daily update on the war in Ukraine, noting that “it is not clear whether Russia will try to use this greater endowment by recruiting more volunteer soldiers on contract or by increasing the annual targets for conscription”.
But Russia – it is recalled – «has lost tens of thousands of soldiers and very few new contract soldiers are hired; and according to the legislation currently in force, conscripts are not technically obliged to serve outside the Russian territory ”, hence the assessment that the new enlisted people are unlikely to make a difference in the field in the short term.
-
Moscow, woman opposed to war sets fire to car official censorship in the media
According to Russian state media cited by the Kyiv Independent, a woman in Moscow who opposes the Russian invasion of Ukraine set fire to the car of Yevgeny Secretaryov, an official responsible for media censorship of information about the army and gasoline. on its military operations. There would be no casualties or injuries. The woman was arrested.
-
Russian forces attack Nikopol with 2 surface-to-air missiles
Russian forces hit the city of Nikopol – located in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine – with two surface-to-air missiles, damaging an administrative building and two multi-storey buildings. This was announced on Telegram by Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, quoted by the news agency Ukrinform. «Nikopol was hit by a missile attack. The occupants fired two surface-to-air missiles. The administration building and two other multi-storey buildings were hit. In addition, a fire broke out in an open area, “he said. Lukashuk said there should have been no casualties as a result of the attack.