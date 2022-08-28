9:01

Gb intelligence: unlikely increase in Russian power with new soldiers

It is “unlikely” that the decree passed by President Vladimir Putin, which increases the number of Moscow armed forces by 140,000, will lead to “substantial progress towards increasing Russia’s fighting power in Ukraine”. British intelligence writes this in the daily update on the war in Ukraine, noting that “it is not clear whether Russia will try to use this greater endowment by recruiting more volunteer soldiers on contract or by increasing the annual targets for conscription”.

But Russia – it is recalled – «has lost tens of thousands of soldiers and very few new contract soldiers are hired; and according to the legislation currently in force, conscripts are not technically obliged to serve outside the Russian territory ”, hence the assessment that the new enlisted people are unlikely to make a difference in the field in the short term.