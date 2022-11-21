“Central Video Night-Huayoung is constantly “enough” and exciting enough” to “warm up” for the World CupFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Wu Xiang) As the World Cup is about to start, CCTV will launch “Central Video Night–Flower Young Keeps Enough” at 20 o’clock today. This live broadcast program not only has hearty audio-visual Feast, intense and exciting games, as well as the latest news from Qatar, and the “friendly envoys” who arrived there one month in advance – two lovely Chinese giant pandas “Jingjing” and “Sihai” to accompany you In front of the screen, fully warm up for the World Cup.

Great show tonight. Cai Ming, Cai Guoqing, Ye Shirong, Yu Kewei and other guests will sing with love. “Rookie talent” Xilinnayi Gao, “Flower of Mongolia” Ulan Tuya and others will bring their own unique classic songs. The main station host Zhu Xun, Nigmaiti, Yang Fan, Zhang Shuyue, Zhang Tao, Hong Guoguo, Green Bubble, etc. will also show their voices. Nigmaiti and Wang Bingbing will also set up teams to compete in games. Four-corner football, penalty kicks, tabletop football and other fancy games will be staged in turn. to the highest point.

In addition to wonderful theatrical performances, exquisite and diverse World Cup co-branded cultural creations, such as mugs, masks, golden ball ornaments, canvas bags, etc. will also jump out of the screen and rush to fans, allowing everyone to experience the atmosphere of the World Cup in an all-round way. What is even more worth looking forward to is that the CCTV bus will appear on the streets of Doha as a mobile studio. The program “Different Young Qatar” recorded on the bus will visit the inside and outside of the World Cup stadium from the subjective perspective of a traveler, bringing the latest news to the audience. The hottest World Cup information, showing Qatar’s urban history and culture, natural and cultural features and football atmosphere in an all-round way. Many stars will also board the bus to talk about the World Cup.