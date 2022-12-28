On the evening of the 26th, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council released the “Overall Plan on Implementing “Class B and B Management” for Novel Coronavirus Infection”, which proposes to optimize the management of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges. From January 8, 2023, the nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation of all staff after entry will be cancelled, and the outbound travel of Chinese citizens will be resumed in an orderly manner.

To optimize the management of personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries, the specific measures are as follows:

Persons coming to China should undergo a nucleic acid test 48 hours before departure. Those with a negative result can come to China without applying for a health code from our embassy or consulate abroad, and fill in the result in the customs health declaration card. If positive, relevant personnel should come to China after turning negative.

Nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation for all staff after entry will be cancelled. Those who have a normal health declaration and no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the customs port can be released to enter the society.

The number control measures for international passenger flights such as “five ones” and passenger load factor restrictions will be cancelled. All airlines continue to do a good job in on-board epidemic prevention, and passengers must wear masks when boarding.

Further optimize arrangements for foreign nationals coming to China, such as resumption of work and production, business, study abroad, family visits, reunions, etc., and provide corresponding visa convenience.

Passenger entry and exit at sea and land ports will be gradually resumed.

According to the international epidemic situation and various service guarantee capabilities, the outbound travel of Chinese citizens will be resumed in an orderly manner.

The impact of the new policy on travel consumption quickly emerged. According to Ctrip data, within half an hour of the release, searches for popular overseas destinations on the Ctrip platform soared 10 times year-on-year. peak.

Data from the Qunar platform also shows that within 15 minutes after the release of this news, the instantaneous search volume for international air tickets increased by 7 times, and the popular destinations were Thailand, Japan and South Korea.Lan Xiang, Dean of Qunar Big Data Research InstituteIt is analyzed that the adjustment of entry and exit policies will help promote the orderly recovery of international flights, and the number of inbound and outbound passengers will rebound in the short term. With the gradual normalization of the supply and demand relationship of inbound and outbound air tickets, the overall price of international air tickets will gradually decrease.

Fang Zeqian, industry analyst at Ctrip Research InstituteIt is believed that with the recovery of the tourism supply side and the control of inflation by major global economies, the overall price of machine wine for outbound travel is expected to fall back to the level before the epidemic; however, there are still short-term constraints on the recovery of supply-side facilities and manpower, so It will still take some time for the price to come down.