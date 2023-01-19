PARIS – Emmanuel Macronborn in Amiens forty-five years ago, President of the French Republic, e Javier Cercas, born in Ibahernando sixty years ago, a Spanish writer, they had a chat last Monday evening in the former’s study, at the Elysée. In view of the Franco-Spanish summit which today saw a meeting in Barcelona Macron and the head of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez, The country it brought together the most intellectual of the European leaders in office and a European novelist who has gutted the mechanisms of power and history like few others.