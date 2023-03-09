The knockout in the semi-final of the Italian Cup against Piacenza seems to have left no negative residue. Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia mortgages the qualification to semifinal of the CEV Champions League conquering the Max Schmeling Halle in Berlin, regulating an opponent fresh from the celebrations for the conquest of the national cup and supported by a very hot and sold out crowd.

19-25) and then spreads in the second, also touching the 11 margin points (15-25 the end). But the excessive ease with which it leads to 2-0 unleashes a dangerous boomerang effect. Berlin, now with its back to the wall and with nothing left to lose, raises its head by winning the third set of measure (25-23) and forces Anastasi’s team to extend the game by spending precious energy. Perugia struggles in the initial stages of the fourth set, then returns to unleash its enormous overall quality and easily crumbles the opposing resistance by closing on 1-3 (17-25). MVP Simone Giannelli for his usual huge dose of tactical intelligence and class. The plays of Sir cancels a cold approach with a great second half of the first set () and then spreads in the second, also touching the 11 margin points (the end). But the excessive ease with which it leads to 2-0 unleashes a dangerous boomerang effect. Berlin, now with its back to the wall and with nothing left to lose, raises its head by winning the third set of measure () and forces Anastasi’s team to extend the game by spending precious energy. Perugia struggles in the initial stages of the fourth set, then returns to unleash its enormous overall quality and easily crumbles the opposing resistance by closing on 1-3 (). MVP Simone Giannelli for his usual huge dose of tactical intelligence and class. The plays of Kamil Rychlicki (16 points) Wilfredo Leon (16) and Oleh Plotnytskyi (15), devastating on serve.

The return match is scheduled for next Tuesday, March 15, at 20.00 at the Pala Barton.

CEV Champions League men Highlights: Berlin 1-3 Perugia 4 HOURS AGO

Giannelli of 2ª is always a marvel: Berlin remains enchanted

The match

Perugia shakes in the second part of the first set after a lethargic start which allows Berlin to manage even some small advantage until 13-13. The change of pace and effectiveness of the attack coincides with the explosion of Wilfred Leondevastating both against the wall and with his powerful hammer, and with the ascent to the chair of Simone Giannelliextraordinary in triggering the spikers with a series of plays from the absolute champion. Marek Sotola try to keep Berlin in touch until 15-17 also taking advantage of coach Enard’s first psychological time-out, but three consecutive spells by Giannelli they build the decisive break that launches Perugia on +5 (16-21). The second time-out of the home team doesn’t bear fruit. Plotnytskyi gets eight set balls with an overtime bat in which only one team is seen on the field and then it is only a matter of time for Sir to close on the 19-25.

Getting into rhythm, Perugia quickly breaks the balance in the second set with a partial of 0-7 who throws it on 6-14: three consecutive monster-blocks (with Rychlicki protagonist) and two dazzling aces of Plotnytskyi give the impression of again a huge gap between the two teams. Berlin breaks the inertia after a more than forced time-out by coach Enard, but suffers another machine-gun fire when the thundering arm of Leon. Perugia jumps on +11 (8-19) removing every point of reference from the opponents, in a very clear drop in confidence. Berlin has minimal reaction to shorten on -9but Perugia builds ten set-balls and leaps up to 2-0 by exploiting two consecutive errors in the service of the opponents (15-25).

Berlin defends everything, but must surrender to the magic of Giannelli

The dreaded decrease in concentration and energy explodes in the third set. Perugia self-harms with one long series of errors in the service which allow Berlin to control the score in the initial stages of the partial. Sotola e Kessel regain their confidence by leading the comeback, and the mini-flame of the Sir, capable of briefly taking the lead on the 12-14 taking advantage of a couple of opponent mistakes, it is turned off by a lightning counter-break of 6-1 for the 15-18. Leon shoot in bursts trying to close the gap (22-22), but Perugia’s mistakes continue to flock, and the set slips away on 25-23.

The downturn in the third set also extends into the initial stages of the following set, where Berlin manages to manage the first exchanges riding the usual Sotola (7-6). Perugia shakes off the rust with Rychlicki e Plotnytskyispectacular in the construction of the break that launches the Sir on 9-12. Leon resumes hammering and cancels the effects of the opponent’s psychological time-out, Giannelli start triggering the power plants again by opening the scissor on +5 (15-20) and then again Plotnytskyiwith yet another great series batting, gets eight set-points. Berlin cancels the first but raises the white flag with a service error (17-25).

The scoreboard

Berlin Recycling Volleys – Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia 1-3 (19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 17-25)

Berlin : Kowalski, Tsuiki (L), Ronkainen, Mote 9, Tille 1, Brehme 4, Carle 5, Trinidad De Haro, Kessel 9, Stalekar (L) and, Schott 2, Sotola 18, Krauchuk and All , Enard.

: Kowalski, Tsuiki (L), Ronkainen, Mote 9, Tille 1, Brehme 4, Carle 5, Trinidad De Haro, Kessel 9, Stalekar (L) and, Schott 2, Sotola 18, Krauchuk and , Enard. Perugia: Giannelli 6, Herrera Jaime ne, Rychlicki 16, Leon 16, Piccinelli (L) ne, Solé ne, Russo 10, Colaci (L), Flavio 12, Semeniuk, Plotnytskyi 15, Ropret ne, Cardenas Morales ne, Mengozzi ne All. Anastasi.

Highlights: Berlin 1-3 Perugia

* * *

Relive Berlin-Perugia in VOD (Premium Content)

CEV Champions League men Berlin defends everything, but must surrender to the magic of Giannelli 5 HOURS AGO