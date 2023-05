Ćevap fest Banjaluka 2023 | Info

The event “Ćevap fest” in Banja Luka will be held from May 26 to 28, said Srni event promoter Nebojša Kuštrinović.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

Kuštrinović said that the substantial program of this year’s “Banjaluka Spring” will be completed with a distinctive gastronomic event to promote the most famous Banja Luka brand.

“This is already the fifth edition of the festival, which, year after year, is growing unstoppably, attracting numerous visitors from the whole region. We are sure that it will be the same this time and that the `Ćevap fest 2023` will be the most successful so far,” emphasized Kuštrinović .

According to him, the festival program is currently being designed, and it is known that the event will be completed with new contents, in addition to the already recognizable ones, such as the fast kebab eating competition.



Visitors will have the opportunity to test the limits of their capabilities and compete for a valuable prize that the organizers will provide for the winner.

Kuštrinović added that kebab makers are eagerly awaiting the start of the festival, and the organizers point out that there are still few places left for new applications.

All interested applications can be sent to the email address [email protected].