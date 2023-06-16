CFI fashion event in Banja Luka – second evening | Magazine

On the second and last day of the first “Creative & Fashion Industry” event, we watched the fashion shows of creators Nevena Ivanović, Miranda Kaludis and Mara Danz.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

Designer Nevena Ivanovic in the Concert Hall of Bansko dvor, which was transformed for this occasion into a catwalk that even big metropolises would not be ashamed of, premiered the third edition of the OKINEO collection.

NEO Design creations are characterized by sustainability, transparency, inclusiveness, authenticity, honesty, care for the environment and all the people gathered around this idea.



See description CFI in Banja Luka: First, great! (PHOTO, VIDEO) Hide description Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

1 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

2 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

3 / 19 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

4 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

5 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

6 / 19 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

7 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

8 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

9 / 19 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

10 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

11 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

12 / 19 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

13 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

14 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

15 / 19 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

16 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

17 / 19 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

18 / 19 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 19

19 / 19

“The special feature of the collection lies in the fact that it was not created like the others, with a story in which all the pieces fit, but was created from the different stories and needs of the people who wore these pieces over the years and who, with their suggestions and energy, contributed to making everything look as it looks. In addition, it is different in that this time prints are included and there is a wider range of colors and materials used in the collection. The way of construction has been changed and adapted to simpler pieces, and we have also explored in forms and simple cuts that are suitable for combining and for everyday wear”explained Nevena Ivanovic.

This was followed by a fashion show by a designer from Zurich Mirande Kaludis which arrived in Banjaluk with a new collection of unusual bags in the style of functional minimalism for urban nomads. Kaludis creates timeless clothes and accessories of high aesthetic standards and functionality.



See description CFI in Banja Luka: First, great! (PHOTO, VIDEO) Hide description Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

1 / 9 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

2 / 9 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

3 / 9 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

4 / 9 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

5 / 9 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

6 / 9 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

7 / 9 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

8 / 9 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 9

9 / 9 AD

Miranda Kaludis creates all her products herself in her studio in Zurich, from the initial sketch to the three-dimensional prototype, and what is interesting is that all models are cut from high-quality leather at the company in Banja Luka.

“Tonight I presented my latest summer collection. The concept behind it is also related to the questions I was dealing with, which is how to make leather and leather materials lighter and more breathable for the summer season. I found the answer in knitted leather and I worked with leather straps. In addition, I presented some of my famous bags”said Miranda

The second evening and the show part of the program was closed by a show by designer Mara Danz, also from Zurich.



See description CFI in Banja Luka: First, great! (PHOTO, VIDEO) See also Trial of the former Red Brigades in Paris, Petrella: 'Nothing to hide' Hide description Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

1 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

2 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

3 / 12 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

4 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

5 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

6 / 12 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

7 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

8 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

9 / 12 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

10 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

11 / 12 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 12

12 / 12 AD

She presented herself with a collection “If you don’t let us dream, we won’t let you sleep”.

This collection is based on the examination of materials on ceramic sculptures, combined with stuffed textiles.

“From that came a connection, because what was created reminded me of our own bodies – fragile, dynamic, strong, rigid, hybrid, malleable, somehow fluid – co-existing, directed at each other, interacting and imitating each other. “he explains Mara Danz.

The first edition of the CREATIVE & FASHION INDUSTRY exhibition was closed with the presentation of designers participating in the show part of the program, as well as artists from Banja Luka who are engaged in handmade jewelry and leather items in the “Showroom”.



See description CFI in Banja Luka: First, great! (PHOTO, VIDEO) Hide description Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

1 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

2 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

3 / 25 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

4 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

5 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

6 / 25 See also In China, people die from Covid again: first three deaths in Shanghai for the new wave AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

7 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

8 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

9 / 25 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

10 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

11 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

12 / 25 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

13 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

14 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

15 / 25 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

16 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

17 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

18 / 25 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

19 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

20 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

21 / 25 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

22 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

23 / 25 Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

24 / 25 AD Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.baNo. picture: 25

25 / 25

A famous designer from Belgrade was also there Marta Miljanicwith whom we spoke a few weeks before the event itself, and who has worked with world-famous names such as Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Nicole Scherzinger, Jeffree Star, Frida Gustavson, Stoya, Ellie Brook, Andreja Pejic, MC Lyte, Fauzija, Jayden Bartles, Kira Kosarin, Ellie Brook, Ava Michelle, Esther Anaya, Briana Salaz, Lexi Pantera.

The previous two days we really enjoyed this kind of fashion holiday, and it turned out that Banja Luka lacks such events. Considering that there was a “frenzy” for invitations, that the audience was numerous and the applause energetic, that everything worked “like oiled”, we give the CFI event – a clean five.

Source: Borislav Brezo/Banski dvor

Real fashion critics will write about the collections themselves, we can only conclude that contemporary fashion trends are cut by bold, brave and courageous young people, who put real values ​​in the focus of their creativity.

(WORLD)