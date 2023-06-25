CGIL demonstration: Landini, no more cuts to health care, the situation is exploding

The head of the procession for the demonstration organized by the CGIL and a network of secular and Catholic associations for the defense of health and the relaunch of the National Health Service, which started from Piazza della Repubblica in Rome, arrived in Piazza del Popolo.

The stage from which the speeches will alternate is set up here, under the slogan with reference to article 32 of the Constitution on the right to health. The general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, will close.

The secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein, arrived in Piazza del Popolo in Rome. Near the stage you met the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini. The two greeted each other by shaking hands and hugging each other. “We are happy to participate in this square in defense of universal public health. A battle that is very close to our hearts on which even the Democratic Party is mobilizing because there is a lack of resources, the government is choosing to cut services to people. The lists of waiting times are too long, there is a lack of staff, there is a lack of general practitioners, we do not see the attention needed to care for people. Alongside the result, there is also a square that insists on safety in the workplace. The majority often talks about safety but never talks about safety in the workplace. We cannot continue to die of work and internships in Italy. We want more resources on training, prevention, the use of new technologies to make workplaces safer and the hiring of suitable people to be labor inspectors who have already completed the competitions and are waiting to be hired”.

“We are close to the citizens, the right to health is fundamental, we are close to the health personnel. It seems that we have not learned any lessons from the pandemic, and we are selling it with the funds of the pnrr which risk not being spent. We will not accept that, as in the budget law, may health continue to be the Cinderella, we are returning to the worst moments of the past”. The president of the M5s said it, Joseph Conteon the sidelines of the CGIL demonstration in Rome.

Landini: ‘Are we the real opposition? No, we are doing our job’

“The CGIL and a hundred and one associations, young people and pensioners, are in the streets because they want to defend the Right to healtheven at work, and ask for the relaunch of the National Health Service. No more cuts. We need to invest and not lose a single euro of the Pnrr, to hire people and guarantee the services in the area which are decisive”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, from the demonstration for health and healthcare. “There are 4 million people who don’t get treatment because they don’t have the money. It’s not acceptable. The situation is exploding. They are the same ones who kept the country on its feet during the pandemic”, remarked Landini.

Healthcare, Schlein: ‘Government wants to favor privatizations, so citizens are affected’

“The square is open to all those who think to defend the Constitution and change the country. We do not answer to this or that government or party, we have our proposals. It is the government that is not discussing with the unions, we are not prejudicial, who this government is prejudiced. And we are not listened to”, he added, underlining that “strikes are not threatened, they are proclaimed when necessary, if there are no answers, if the government does not listen to us. We will see but we have no intention of stopping until we get results“.

Conte: ‘We will not accept that healthcare is the Cinderella’

The Mes? If there are resources, they should be used

“Since unsuspecting times the union has always thought that if there are resources that Europe makes available for making investments, they must all be used because we need them. So I really don’t understand certain discussions”. This is how Landini answers a question on the use of the Mes also for healthcare.

Bonaccini: ‘Public health‘ fight against precariousness and minimum wage, common centre-left battles’

